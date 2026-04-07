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Newcastle United are set to face disappointment in their chase for Said El Mala, as a move to Brighton for the German talent is ‘pretty much done and dusted’.

The Magpies spent big money in the last summer window after they were forced to sell star man Alexander Isak to Liverpool.

The likes of Anthony Elanga, Jacob Ramsey, Yoane Wissa and Nick Woltemade were brought into the club to beef up their attacking impetus.

However, the jury is out on how successful the club’s transfer business has been, with Newcastle struggling for real consistency in the Premier League.

Barcelona thrashed Newcastle in the Champions League round of 16 and Eddie Howe’s side have a four point gap to seventh to make up if they want to be in Europe again next year.

Howe has been backed by the club for now and Newcastle’s recruitment team are hard at work to identify reinforcements.

1. FC Koln’s breakout star El Mala has been on Newcastle’s radar, with a host of European giants keen on securing his signature.

Former Bundesliga star Fabian Schar Malick Thiaw Nick Woltemade Joelinton Former Bundesliga players in Newcastle United squad

It was suggested that the Bundesliga club were ready to play the waiting game before they sell the 19-year-old versatile attacker to ensure the maximum fee for him, using the example of how Stuttgart sold Woltemade to Newcastle.

However, according to German journalist Christopher Michel, Newcastle are set to miss out on El Mala, as he will head for Brighton.

It has been suggested that Brighton’s chase for the Germany Under-21 international is now ‘done and dusted’.

The Seagulls have been on El Mala’s trail and it appears that they have managed to see off competition for him.

The details of the potential deal are still not known, but it was claimed that the Billy Goats are prepared to let go of the teenager if an offer exceeds €50m.

Mala’s Koln side are fighting to avoid being dragged down into the relegation playoff spot in the Bundesliga and distractions over the attacker’s future will likely not be wanted.

It remains to be seen if any announcement of a switch to Brighton is forthcoming before the campaign ends.