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Tottenham Hotspur loanee Manor Solomon is nearing a return to action for Fiorentina, with ‘great optimism’ that the winger will be fit for the upcoming Conference League quarter-final clash against Crystal Palace.

The Israel international joined the Italian outfit on loan in January as he sought regular first-team football following a loan move to Villarreal.

Before Solomon’s move to Italy, his progress at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was severely hampered by a meniscus injury that limited him to just five appearances during the 2023/24 Premier League campaign.

The attacker arrived in Florence having spent the first half of the current season at Villarreal, where he struggled to secure a regular starting spot before cutting the loan short in search of more consistent playing time.

Since his January arrival, the forward has made nine appearances in Serie A and two in cup competitions, scoring in a 2-1 defeat against Napoli and a 2-2 draw with Torino.

The first leg of the Conference League tie is set to take place at Selhurst Park on Thursday, representing a significant opportunity for the Israel international to feature on English soil once again.

The 26-year-old has been sidelined with a muscular issue, but recent updates suggest the medical staff are confident in his recovery progress.

Team faced Polissya Zhytomyr Sigman Olomouc Rapid Vienna Mainz AEK Athens Dynamo Kyiv Lausanne Sport Jagiellonia Rakow Teams Fiorentina have faced in the Conference League so far

According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via Firenzeviola.it), the medical team have been cautious with the rehabilitation of the winger to avoid any setbacks, and ‘there is great optimism’ that he will be available for the match against the Eagles.

The move to Tuscany includes an option to buy for approximately £9m should the Italian club wish to make the deal permanent.

The winger still has two years remaining on his contract at Tottenham, having joined the club on a free transfer in 2023 following the expiration of his deal at Shakhtar Donetsk.

Solomon has already made a positive early impression at Fiorentina and it has been suggested the club have set aside the money needed to keep him.

Selling the winger would give Tottenham a financial boost, but if Spurs were relegated then his know-how of the Championship, having played for Leeds United in the division, might be something the north London club would benefit from.