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Stuttgart are prepared to meet Southampton midfielder Caspar Jander’s asking price this summer to bring him to the club, contingent upon star midfielder Angelo Stiller departing.

The 25-year-old remains under contract at Stuttgart until 2028, but has long been linked with a move away from the MHP Arena, attracting interest from a host of suitors, with Liverpool and Bayern Munich mooted as keen.

West Ham United too, who expressed interest last summer, have continued to keep a close eye on Stiller’s situation.

The Reds intensified their pursuit last season, keen to bring the German to Anfield, but Stuttgart held firm, with the sporting director expressing confidence that Stiller would stay beyond the summer of 2025.

A product of Bayern Munich’s youth academy, Stiller was retained at Stuttgart following a promise from the club’s hierarchy to head coach Sebastian Hoeness, who was keen for the Germany international to continue his development at the club.

This season, Stiller has contributed to eleven goals, helping Stuttgart secure fourth place in the standings with six games remaining, however a summer departure from Die Schwaben now looks increasingly likely.

Jander, who joined Southampton from Nurnberg last summer despite links with Stuttgart, has emerged as a potential replacement for the 25-year-old, with a transfer fee expected to reach €25m.

Club Years Duisburg 2021-2024 Nurnberg 2024-2025 Southampton 2025- Caspar Jander’s career history

According to German daily Bild, Stuttgart are ready to meet the €25m valuation for the Saints midfielder, bringing him in as Stiller’s replacement once funds are secured from the German’s sale.

Under Tonda Eckert this season, the 23-year-old has been developing steadily in the Championship, featuring 31 times and scoring twice.

Earlier in the campaign, in September, he earned high praise from a former Saints player, who described his performance against Liverpool in the EFL Cup defeat at Anfield as brilliant.

Stuttgart still have a chance at silverware this season, with a German Cup semi-final clash against Freiburg set to take place at the MHP Arena on 23rd April.

Should the German giants advance from the semi-final, Stiller, who has made 125 appearances for Die Roten, could bow out on a high, potentially capping his tenure with a trophy.