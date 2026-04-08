Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Leeds United defender James Justin has drawn comparisons between the Elland Road faithful and the thunderous Kop at Anfield, noting that, much like Liverpool’s support, the Whites benefit from a similar 12th-man influence.

Versatile defender Justin arrived at Elland Road last summer from Leicester City on a four-year contract for a fee of £8m plus add-ons and, since his arrival, had largely been used as a peripheral figure.

An opportunity to break into the starting lineup arrived in January, as Daniel Farke handed him a start against Liverpool at Anfield, and he grasped it emphatically, playing the full 90 minutes as the Whites battled to a hard-earned goalless draw on New Year’s Day.

Since that display, Justin has featured in all 13 league matches, with one former Leeds manager hailing him as an exceptional signing.

The 28-year-old has faced the Reds six times in his career, mostly during his Leicester spell, with only the January clash coming in a Leeds shirt.

Four of those encounters unfolded at Anfield, ending in three defeats and a lone draw, leaving him no stranger to the thunderous voice of the Kop.

Justin noted that crowd atmospheres in England are more reactive, with supporters responding to key moments rather than maintaining constant noise, unlike in some other countries.

Elland Road Anfield Opened – 1897 Opened – 1884 Capacity – 37,645 Capacity – 61,276 Record – 57,892 Record – 61,905 Expanded – 1994 Expanded – 2024 Elland Road-Anfield comparison

He highlighted the intensity of playing at Anfield, describing how the energy from the stands, especially from the Kop, can feel as though it influences the game itself, and noted that Elland Road can have a similar effect in some ways.

The 28-year-old added that momentum built during matches can amplify the crowd’s response, elevating the atmosphere and carrying players forward, particularly during fixtures under the lights.

Justin said on the Official Leeds United Podcast (56:48): “Yes, definitely, I feel like the fans in England, in general, are quite reactive in terms of, you score a goal, they celebrate.

“It’s not constant like you might get abroad somewhere, and here they’re proactive, and Anfield’s Champions League nights as well.

“I always feel like playing at Anfield is one of the hardest because it feels like the Kop is pulling the ball into the goal, and that’s sort of an effect we get here as well in terms of, throughout the game, no matter what, if you make a big tackle or there’s a big save or a big chance, it just turns up the crowd like tenfold

“And on the wave, you’re just surfing through the wave of the crowd.

“Obviously, we’ve had some good results under the lights, and hopefully we can keep that going.”

One win in their last eight league outings has left Leeds far from safe in the fight for Premier League survival, with just four points separating them from the drop zone.

Next, they make the trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on Monday night, before returning home for a crucial clash against last-placed Wolves on 18th April.

With seven games remaining in the Premier League, three of those fixtures will come in front of their own supporters, and Leeds will be looking to make home advantage count in their push for safety.