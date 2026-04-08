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Tottenham Hotspur now face potential competition from Italian giants Juventus for Sporting Lisbon star Maxi Araujo, with Bianconeri scouts having ‘gathered new positive feedback’.

The 26-year-old Uruguay international has been on the books of Sporting Lisbon since 2024 and has played 83 matches for them, scoring ten goals from the back.

He played the entire 90 minutes of the Champions League match against Arsenal on Tuesday night, winning an impressive 77 per cent of the tackles he made and creating one chance.

The defender also made seven fouls during the 90 minutes, but successfully avoided getting booked.

Araujo recently played for Uruguay against England in a friendly at Wembley and that clash had scouts from Tottenham and Chelsea in the stands.

Tottenham did sign Souza from Brazilian outfit Santos in January and also have Djed Spence as yet another option in the left-back position.

However, they are attracted to Araujo, who can operate as a left-back or as a left-sided wing-back.

Club played for Country Montevideo Wanderers Uruguay Puebla Mexico Toluca Mexico Sporting Lisbon Portugal Clubs Maxi Araujo has played for

Tottenham now face further competition for the 26-year-old though and it comes from Italian giants Juventus.

Juventus scouts were also in attendance on Tuesday night and, according to Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale, they ‘gathered new positive feedback’ on Araujo.

Bianconeri talent spotters have now highlighted his performance and it now remains to be seen whether the Juventus board act on it.

Juventus’ involvement is bound to complicate matters as the Turin-based side have the ability to offer European football to the player.

Chelsea are the third club in the equation and have spending power along with the lure of Europe.

Tottenham are currently struggling to keep their head above the relegation zone with one former star worrying about the mental impact dropping into the drop zone would have on the players.

Former Premier League defender Frank Leboeuf has criticised the current crop of players, saying that they resemble street footballers who lack cohesion and appear unprepared to fight in the midst of a relegation battle.

Araujo could further boost his value for Sporting Lisbon this summer when he takes part in the World Cup with Uruguay.