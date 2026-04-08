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Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd has weighed in on John Souttar, saying the defender’s confidence appears shot to pieces, while backing Nasser Djiga and Emmanuel Fernandez to retain their roles as the centre-back duo for the run-in.

Souttar, since joining Rangers from Hearts in 2022, has amassed over 130 appearances for the Ibrox giants, become a key man in central defence.

At the start of the season, the Scotland international drew interest from Turkish side Trabzonspor, but Rangers were determined to keep hold of their defender, which they did.

The campaign kicked off positively for the Scottish centre-back, who enjoyed regular minutes in the side, until a muscle injury forced him onto the sidelines, causing him to miss a significant chunk of fixtures from late November through December.

Since his absence, Fernandez has stepped in seamlessly, staking his claim at centre-back and forming a solid partnership with Djiga, who has remained a constant under Danny Rohl.

Boyd evaluated Rangers’ overall display, highlighting their ability to find the back of the net while also flagging weaknesses in their defensive setup.

The former Gers striker emphasised the importance of a consistent centre-back pairing, suggesting that Djiga and Fernandez should hold down the positions for the remainder of the season.

Club Years Dundee United 2013-2016 Hearts 2016-2022 Rangers 2022- John Souttar’s career history

He also voiced concerns over the Scotland international’s current form, noting that Souttar looks short on confidence and a long way from his best.

Boyd said on The Warm-Up (19:47): “I think, from Rangers overall, they’re scoring goals.

“They are scoring goals, and they do look a little bit vulnerable defensively, I may add.

“I think it has to be Djiga and Fernandez as the two centre-back pairing from now till the end of the season.

“I mean, John Souttar, I don’t know what’s happened to him.

“He looks shot to pieces, confidence-wise.”

Rangers have their sights firmly set on Scottish Premiership glory, sitting second in the table, just one point shy of league leaders Hearts.

However, city rivals and defending champions Celtic are closing in, positioned third with 64 points, two behind the Gers.

The Ibrox heavyweights face a tough finish, with four away games remaining, more than either of their two title rivals, posing a significant challenge in their quest for the title.

There is also the Rohl factor, with the young boss the least experienced of the three managers leading their title challenging sides.