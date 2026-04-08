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Besiktas have identified Wolves striker Tolu Arokodare as a target, with Nigerian legend Daniel Amokachi expected to play a key role in trying to convince him to make the move to Istanbul.

The 25-year-old joined Wolves on deadline day of last summer’s transfer window from Genk for a fee in the region of £24m, signing a deal until 2029.

It had been thought he would be the replacement for Jorgen Strand Larsen, but the Norwegian remained until the winter transfer window.

Arokodare enjoyed an outstanding 2024/25 campaign in Belgium, winning the Pro League Golden Boot with 21 goals before earning his move to Molineux.

Following his departure, figures in Belgian football admitted Genk had already begun to feel his absence, showing how important he was to the side.

However, the Nigerian striker has struggled to replicate that form in the Premier League, managing just three goals in 27 appearances, and Wolves remain bottom of the table, leaving relegation imminent.

As Wolves prepare for life in the Championship next season, Arokodare is believed to be open to a move, with Besiktas emerging as a possible destination.

The Turkish side’s interest has also been shaped by the success of fellow Nigerian strikers Paul Onuachu at Trabzonspor and Victor Osimhen at Galatasaray, further strengthening the appeal of such a profile in the league.

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According to Turkish outlet Fotomac (via A Spor), former Besiktas striker Amokachi ‘will play a role in convincing’ his countryman to make the switch to the Black Eagles.

Amokachi, who remains a respected figure at the club following his spell in the late 1990s, is expected to use his standing to help sway Arokodare’s decision.

Wilfred Ndidi, Arokodare’s international team-mate and one of Besiktas’ captains, is also likely to play a part in encouraging the striker, while Oh Hyeon-gyu, who previously played alongside Arokodare at Genk and is now at Besiktas, could further strengthen the club’s chances.

A move to Besiktas would offer Arokodare the chance to play European football and operate at a higher level, which could prove an attractive prospect.

It is suggested he does want to be playing European football next season and Besiktas fit the bill.

The situation remains open, but with influential figures now involved, the Turkish giants appear keen to press ahead with their pursuit of the striker as the summer transfer window approaches.