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Celta Vigo consider Wolves star Fer Lopez their ‘main candidate’ to add in midfield this summer, as they are aware he will return to Molineux after his loan stint.

The Old Gold lost a host of key players last summer and tried to revamp the squad with several new signings, which they brought in from all around Europe.

However, they could not replicate the quality of the players who left the club and they are set to be relegated to the Championship as a result of their poor recruitment.

Highly rated Lopez was brought in to strengthen their creative options, but the Spaniard’s move did not go to plan.

One Premier League star in the shape of Jack Grealish praised him for his cameo against Everton, which left him buzzing.

Lopez though only clocked 230 minutes of Premier League football in the first half of the campaign and, unhappy with the situation, managed to secure a loan move back to former side Celta Vigo.

The 21-year-old has been a regular at the La Liga club, who have looked to keep hold of him permanently despite the deal being a simple loan with Wolves.

Manager Reign Fran Escriba 2019 Oscar Garcia 2019-2020 Eduardo Coudet 2020-2022 Carlos Carvalhal 2022-2023 Rafael Benitez 2023-2024 Claudio Giraldez 2024- Recent Celta Vigo managers

The Spain Under-21 international will be back at Molineux at the end of the campaign, but he does not want to play Championship football.

Relegation looks almost certain for Rob Edwards’ side, who will have to make decisions regarding multiple players in the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to Spanish outlet Nos Diario, Lopez will be Os Celetes’ ‘main candidate’ for the summer window, as they want an attacking midfielder for the upcoming season.

Celta Vigo, though, will first need to focus on departures, as they currently have a bloated squad.

They have a host of players they want to move on when the current season ends, which will pave the way to potential new signings for Os Celestes.

Lopez scored his first goal after his return to the La Liga club, as he scored a key goal in Celta Vigo’s 3-2 win against Valencia in the league.

Whether the 21-year-old will be able to spend at least another season at Celta Vigo next season, as Wolves look destined for the Championship, remains to be seen.