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Rangers talent Arran Kerr has hailed first-team coach Steven Smith’s mentorship, stating that he has helped him a great deal as he eyes a debut for the Gers’ senior squad.

The 18-year-old moved on loan to Stirling Albion in the summer, hoping that regular minutes with the senior team would aid his development and help him break into Rangers’ first team, having been with the club since the age of eight.

This season, Kerr has featured 16 times for the Scottish League Two side and has also been called upon in the backline for domestic cup games on three occasions.

He has additionally made six appearances in the Challenge Cup for the Gers B team, playing the full 90 minutes in each match.

Following Russell Martin’s dismissal in October, Smith stepped in as interim manager to steady the ship before later slotting into Danny Rohl’s first-team coaching staff upon the German’s arrival in Govan.

Smith, who has made more than 100 appearances for Rangers, had previously worked with Kerr while coaching the Rangers youth squad.

Reflecting on that period, the 18-year-old credited his growth to the guidance of the 40-year-old, alongside Malky Thomson.

Season Position 2024–25 2nd (Runners-up) 2023–24 2nd (Runners-up) 2022–23 2nd (Runners-up) 2021–22 2nd (Runners-up) 2020–21 1st (Champions) Rangers’ last five league finishes

He highlighted the former full-back’s first-team experience at Ibrox, noting that, having followed a similar path and played in the same position, Smith provided him with valuable insight.

The talented teenager also emphasised his versatility, capable of playing as a left-back or centre-back, while enjoying opportunities to get forward and showcase his attacking abilities.

Speaking to Rangers’ official media, Kerr said: “I’ve been with Rangers since I was about 8 and I’ve worked with a lot of experienced coaches like Steven Smith and Malky Thomson.

“Steven has played in the Rangers first-team and he has helped me a lot.

“He has experienced what it’s like to play here and I want to do that one day too.

“He always gives good advice and it’s great to see him coaching with the first-team now.

“I can play at left-back or centre back and I like to get forward.

“I don’t mind the physical battles but I also think I’ve got a bit of quality going forward.”

In January, Kerr earned a first-team call-up from Rohl and was named on the bench for the Europa League tie against FC Porto.

While he did not feature on the pitch, the call-up signals progress in the right direction, and the youngster will be hoping that a strong run with the Binos in the remainder of the season brings him closer to a first-team debut with the Ibrox giants.