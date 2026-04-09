Warren Little/Getty Images

Former Championship striker Sam Parkin has identified Mohamed Belloumi as a ‘difference maker’ for Hull City ahead of their clash with Sheffield United.

Belloumi arrived at Hull from Portuguese side Farense in the 2024 summer transfer window and has scored four goals and provided five assists in 27 appearances in all competitions, due to limited game time.

The 23-year-old winger has been unlucky with injuries as he was sidelined due to a hamstring injury and a torn thigh muscle this season.

However, in recent matches, the Algerian winger got minutes, especially during the Easter weekend, in draws with Oxford United and Coventry City.

He clocked 64 minutes at Oxford United and scored Hull’s only goal.

At the MKM Stadium against table-toppers Coventry City, he played 16 minutes as the match ended in a 0-0 draw, and helped the Tigers earn a crucial point.

Parkin praised Belloumi for his performances against Coventry City and Oxford United and feels he was the best player for the Tigers against the U’s.

The former Championship striker believes that, despite not playing much football, Belloumi could be the ‘difference maker’ for Hull, ahead of their visit to face Sheffield United on Saturday.

Club Years MC Oran 2020-2021 Farense 2022-2024 Hull City 2024- Mohamed Belloumi’s career history

Parkin said on the Championship Score Predictions show (18:30): “Let me tell you that Belloumi only played for 16 minutes against Coventry last night and he was tremendous for an hour at Oxford.

“He played an hour at Oxford, scored and was the best player on the pitch by a country mile.

“He could be, I think I used the term wild card [in the playoffs], which was wrong because everybody knows about him in the Championship given the start that he had a few years ago, but you take my sentiment.

“I just think he’s not played much football and he was terrific at Oxford, so he could be a difference maker for them.”

The Tigers are gunning for promotion to the Premier League under manager Sergej Jakirovic, despite one former EFL star in November claiming their good form was not sustainable.

Hull travel to Bramall Lane to lock horns with struggling Sheffield United on Saturday in what could be a key clash as they aim to cement a top six spot.

Sheffield United are winless in their last six matches, but manager Chris Wilder claimed the Blades can go on a winning run in the Championship as it is not the Premier League.

Wilder though will want to make his plans to ensure that if Belloumi does feature then he is not able to hurt the Blades.

Since returning from injury, Belloumi has put together some strong performances and with only five games left to play in the regular season, he will want to do all he can to make sure he is a Premier League player next season.