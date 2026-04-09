George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has assured winter transfer window signing Facundo Buonanotte that just like Ao Tanaka, he is also very close to making it to the matchday squad and when he gets a chance, he will need to use it.

The Whites have been long-term admirers of the Argentine, being linked with him as far back as the 2023 summer transfer window.

Leeds tried to loan Buonanotte last summer and it appeared they had got their man.

However, their move for the Brighton star was hijacked by Chelsea towards the end of the summer transfer window and Buonanotte headed to Stamford Bridge.

An underwhelming four months in London eventually ended in the termination of his Stamford Bridge loan spell and Leeds moved in, striking a loan deal.

Even at Leeds though, Buonanotte is to make his mark and has been on the pitch for just 69 minutes.

Leeds boss Farke though has insisted that Buonanotte is close to making it to the matchday squad due to the consistency he has delivered in training.

However, as competition for places for the attacking midfielder role is high at Elland Road, Buonanotte needs to be patient, Farke insists.

Midfielder Age Anton Stach 27 Ethan Ampadu 25 Ilia Gruev 25 Charlie Crew 19 Sean Longstaff 28 Ao Tanaka 27 Brenden Aaronson 25 Facundo Buonanotte 21 Leeds United midfielders

Citing the example of yet another player in the shape of Ao Tanaka, who has also managed limited minutes this season due to competition, Farke said at a press conference (17.02): “It [Facundo Buonanotte’s situation] is similar to Ao.

“Spoke with him and gave him the sign that we are all happy with the consistency that he meanwhile delivers in training.

“He was also pretty close to make it to the matchday squad, although many players were fit for the last fixture.

“Perhaps also a chance for him right now that there are a few injuries and it is the chance to be called up.

“But the solution is always a bit like Ao, it is like delivering with consistency in training.

“Not just one good training session, anyhow. You have to do this over a few weeks anyhow to be back in the spotlight.

“Also means that when I would call him up I would need to leave a different player in the offence out.

“He has edged closer in recent weeks, definitely but also have to say that Willy Gnonto has been training well at the moment. I am happy with his performances.

“Good that Noah Okafor was fit before, he was also there with top performance. So, there is a lot of competition in this position.

“Brendan Aaronson played many minutes won a penalty in this position. Anton Stach has played in a higher position.”

Farke is clear that Buonanotte must know when his chance does come he needs to grab it with both hands.

“So, it is not easy to come into the squad.

“It is a good situation but the solution is always like keep going, producing good performance in training and then you are prepared when the chance comes around.

“Then you have to just make it.

“It is the same like Ao, he has to earn his place and when you get the chance, you need to use it.”

It is not the first time that Farke has given his backing to Buonanotte, having insisted in February that he did not sign him with the expectation he would tear up the Premier League at once.

Given Buonanotte’s limited opportunities, the jury must be out on whether Leeds will try to sign him on a permanent basis in the summer.