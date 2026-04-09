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Bologna star Jonathan Rowe is keen to help his side put Aston Villa out of the Europa League, but admits he rates Villa as a ‘top class club’.

The Serie A outfit are set to play hosts to Unai Emery’s team in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals this evening.

Rowe, a former England Under-21 international and a Norwich City academy graduate, is expected to be part of the team, having missed just two games in the tournament so far, one of which was due to injury.

The 22-year-old revealed his prior knowledge of the Villans, having played against them when he was at Norwich City.

Acknowledging the strengths of Unai Emery’s Aston Villa team, Rowe insisted that it will not be easy for the Bologna team against a ‘top class club’.

Asked about the expectations from the tie, Rowe told Italian daily the Corriere di Bologna: “I want to win and help the team progress to the next round.

“I’ve played against the Villans often; they’re a top class club.”

Rowe also took time to lift the lid on his familiarity with one of the Aston Villa stars, Harvey Elliott, having played with him for the England Under-21 team.

Season Position 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th 2020–21 11th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

“They have a good manager and great players, like Elliott, who played with me in the Under-21s.

“It won’t be easy, but it won’t be easy for them either.”

Rowe was linked with a move to Leeds United back in the summer of 2024 but eventually decided in favour of a move abroad, joining Marseille instead.

But after a brief stint in France, Rowe continued his adventure away from England by moving to Italy with Serie A side Bologna.

In ten European appearances, Rowe has scored three goals and has helped set up two more for his team-mates.

Former Italy international Gaetano D’Agostino has given Bologna only a minimal chance of progressing against Aston Villa, but Rowe will be keen to help his side cause an upset.