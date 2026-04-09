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Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has praised summer signing Sebastiaan Bornauw, describing him as a top-class character, but insisting that, upon his arrival, the Belgian was aware he could serve as a backup option within the squad.

The Belgian defender joined Leeds last July from Wolfsburg, signing a contract that will keep him at Elland Road until the summer of 2029, with the Whites having pursued him months before his arrival.

His Leeds career, however, did not get off to an immediate start, as he had to wait until December to make his debut following an injury to first-choice centre-back Joe Rodon.

Once given minutes under Farke, he made an impact, helping the Whites secure draws against Premier League giants Manchester United and rivals Liverpool.

That run of form, however, effectively closed the door on any potential January exit.

The 27-year-old has logged just under 310 minutes this season, featuring in nine league matches and remaining a squad rotation player under the 49-year-old manager.

Despite his limited involvement, Farke has lavished praise on Bornauw, emphasising the defender’s versatility on the pitch and his outstanding character off it.

CB option Joe Rodon Jaka Bijol Pascal Struijk Sebastiaan Bornauw James Justin Ethan Ampadu Leeds United’s centre-back options

He pointed out that the four-time capped Belgium international is capable of filling all defensive roles, from any of the three centre-back positions to full-back and even wing-back when required.

The 49-year-old also admitted that, while the 27-year-old may sometimes feature as a backup, his adaptability and professionalism make him an invaluable asset to the squad.

Farke said at a press conference (23:51): “Yes, Sebastiaan is also a top-class character.

“We spoke once we signed him, that it could also be that he is sometimes the backup option.

“What I like about him is that he can play all positions in the defence, all three centre-back positions, and if even broader, sometimes as a full-back or even as a wing-back if needed.

“Also a top character.”

Jon Newsome voiced his reservations about Bornauw, suggesting that he does not rate the Belgian defender and believes James Justin, even out of position, is streets ahead.

With seven matches remaining, Leeds face a crucial run-in to secure Premier League survival, sitting 15th in the table and just four points above West Ham United, who occupy the final relegation spot.

Despite being forewarned upon his arrival, the 27-year-old is unlikely to be content with his limited game time at Elland Road, and even praise from Farke may count for little if minutes remain scarce, leaving him potentially weighing an exit when the summer transfer window opens.