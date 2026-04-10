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Former Leeds United hitman Jermaine Beckford believes that the way Adama Traore played for West Ham United against the Whites was the best he has ever seen from him.

Leeds put West Ham out of the FA Cup on penalties last weekend to book their spot in the semi-final and deal a blow to the Hammers.

West Ham did not go down without a fight though as a late flurry, particularly from Traore from down the flanks, saw the Hammers stage a comeback to make it 2-2.

He created as many as six chances, providing the assist for team-mate Axel Disasi to score the leveller.

Hammers boss Nuno Espirito Santo is a big fan of Traore and was keen for the club to land him in the winter transfer window.

Traore is also fully on board with Nuno’s plan to get West Ham out of trouble and Beckford thinks the winger is showing his best.

The former Premier League striker admits that the cup tie was the best performance he has ever seen from Traore.

“I can’t take anything away from Adama Traore”, Beckford said on LUTV (20.24).

Assist vs Competition Brentford FA Cup Leeds United FA Cup Adama Traore’s assists for West Ham so far

“He is one of those players who has been, everybody has spoken about him not having the final end product, pass, crosses, shots throughout his whole career, not just today.

“That was the best I have ever seen him.”

Traore was hugely highly rated early on in his career, with Jurgen Klopp a big admirer and even remarking he needed four men to stop the winger.

John Barnes then talked up a possible move to Liverpool for Traore, claiming he had all the attributes the Reds needed.

Now Traore has a different kind of challenge at West Ham as he tries to help the Hammers to avoid slipping to relegation.

Nuno has so far preferred to use Traore as an impact substitute in the Premier League, but the winger will hope his display against Leeds might lead to the Portuguese giving him a start.