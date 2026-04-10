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Leicester City centre-back Caleb Okoli is being targeted by Torino, who have begun ‘initial investigations’ into a deal to sign the Italian defender in the summer.

Okoli arrived at the King Power Stadium in the 2024 summer transfer window from Serie A side Atalanta to bolster the Foxes’ defence.

The 24-year-old has clocked regular football at Leicester and stayed with the club despite relegation to the Championship.

Now Leicester are currently at risk of being relegated from the Championship to League One, as they sit 22nd in the league with just five games left to save themselves.

The Foxes are just one point away from safety and former Championship defender Erik Pieters believes it is going to be a hard job to avoid relegation.

Torino have noted Leicester’s situation and are interested in bringing Okoli back to Italy as the Serie A club are looking to bolster their backline ahead of next season, according to Italian daily Tuttosport (via CuoreToro).

The Italian side have already started ‘initial investigations’ into a possible deal to sign the 24-year-old next season, as the club are keen to seize any opportunities.

Booked against Competition Coventry City Championship Charlton Athletic (sent off) Championship Norwich City Championship Southampton FA Cup Caleb Okoli’s bookings this season

Besides that, Torino are expected to lose centre-backs Guillermo Maripan and Luca Marianucci and will need to dip their fingers into the transfer market.

Torino are currently in Serie A, a league in which Okoli has experience from his time on loan at Frosinone, as he made 34 appearances in the 2023/24 season.

Okoli’s contract runs until June 2029 and the Foxes will not be in a hurry to sell the young centre-back if they avoid the drop to League One.

However, if Leicester fail to maintain their Championship status, Okoli might be interested in assessing all his options before making any decisions, as he looks to avoid playing his football in League One.

The defender has represented Italy up to Under-21 level and returning to Serie A could well help him push for a senior Azzurri cap, as the country look to recalibrate after missing out on another World Cup.