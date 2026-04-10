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Crystal Palace loanee David Ozoh has spoken about the impact of Derby County team-mate Patrick Agyemang’s injury, admitting it stayed in his mind after the striker went down, while backing him to return quickly and resume his goalscoring form.

On Easter Monday, the Rams welcomed Stoke City to Pride Park for their 41st league outing of the campaign and delivered a professional display, securing all three points with a 2-0 victory.

However, the result was eclipsed by Agyemang’s injury, with the forward collapsing just before the break and leaving on a stretcher due to an Achilles issue that has ended his hopes of featuring at a home World Cup.

Ozoh, 20, who extended his loan with the Rams in the summer, has been a key figure under John Eustace, appearing in 30 matches and even netting in the 1-0 win over Norwich City in October, with the USA international providing the assist.

The Palace talent opened up on his concern for Agyemang, revealing he had reached out and leaned on his own experiences with injury setbacks to offer support and understanding.

He reflected on the emotional toll, stressing how isolating such moments can be and how he has tried to support him through it.

Having featured alongside the 25-year-old on 25 occasions, the Crystal Palace youngster also praised the USA international’s resilience, describing him as a big-brother figure and expressing confidence that he will return stronger and find his way back among the goals.

Ozoh fact Born – Valencia, Spain Pro debut – 2023 Capped for England U18s Second loan at Derby County First goal vs Bristol City Height – 6ft David Ozoh facts

When asked how Agyemang is faring, Ozoh said via RamsTV (1:16): “Yes, he’s good.

“I’ve made sure to message him.

“I’ve been there, been injured a lot.

“I know how it feels, it’s lonely, and I’ve tried to do everything I can to help him, and yes, it’s tough.

“I see him as a big brother, so it really affected me, the injury, and you know he’s overcome a lot of things, so I know he’ll overcome this and he’ll come back scoring soon, so it’s good.”

Ozoh conceded the incident struck a chord, admitting he could not shake it from his mind and found it tough to witness Agyemang in such a vulnerable state.

He added that the moment rippled through both the team and the home crowd, underscoring the unfortunate nature of the situation.

“Yes, it affected me, I’m not going to lie to you.

“For five minutes straight, I just couldn’t stop thinking about it.

“He’s a strong lad, but seeing him in a state like that was tough, and you could see it had an effect on the team, in the stadium, and yes, it was sad.”

This season, Ozoh has attracted widespread praise, with an ex-EFL star admitting he is a big fan, while a former Rams player noted that the Eagles loanee provides Bobby Clark with vital support in the middle of the park.

Eustace’s side sit on the cusp of the playoff places with 63 points, just three shy of sixth-placed Southampton, whom they face at St Mary’s this Saturday.

After finishing 19th last season, this campaign has been nothing short of transformative, and a standout display against the Saints could thrust Derby firmly into the frame for a Premier League return.