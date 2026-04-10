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Leeds United out-on-loan star Jack Harrison is hoping for ‘crazy things’ to happen against Crystal Palace in the second leg of the Conference League quarter-finals at Fiorentina, following the Italian side’s 3-0 defeat at Selhurst Park.

The former Everton loanee has joined Serie A side Fiorentina on loan until the end of the current campaign from the Whites.

La Viola have an option to make his loan deal permanent, but he has not made any significant impact despite clocking ample minutes at the Italian outfit.

The 29-year-old winger was ready to take on his new adventure in Italy after he joined them and Fiorentina have risen out of the relegation zone.

Paolo Vanoli’s men are five points off the Serie A relegation zone, but are on the cusp of getting knocked out of the Conference League quarter-final stage.

Premier League outfit Crystal Palace hosted them at Selhurst Park on Thursday night and handed La Viola a 3-0 smashing, in what was a dominant display for the English side.

Harrison admitted that Palace’s home ground is not an easy place to come and perform, stating his previous experiences of playing at the Eagles during his Everton and Leeds days.

Loanee On loan from Daniele Rugani Juventus Marco Brescianini Atalanta Jack Harrison Leeds United Manor Solomon Tottenham Hotspur Giovanni Fabbian Bologna Fiorentina’s loan stars

The on-loan Whites loanee praised Oliver Glasner’s side for their performance, making it clear that they will be ready to challenge Palace in the second leg at the Artemio Franchi.

However, Harrison admitted that he is hoping for crazy things to happen in the second leg, insisting that European competitions have seen so many of them.

“I have played here [Selhurst Park] before, and it is a very difficult place to come and play”, the Leeds loanee said on TNT Sports after Fiorentina’s 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace.

“They were very organised and showed their quality.

“But on the other side of it, we have to stay positive – there is another leg back at home, and we have seen crazy things happen in these competitions.

“For us, it is about staying positive, and it is what it is tonight [Thursday], they played well, credit to them.

“There is another round and we will be ready for it next time.”

The former England international has been criticised for his habit of passing backwards from an attacking position by an ex-Fiorentina star.

It remains to be seen if La Viola will be able to overturn a 3-0 deficit on their home turf next week and whether Harrison will play a key role in that.

He will hope to convince Fiorentina in the dying embers of the season to buy him, as Leeds will have a decision to make about him if he returns to Elland Road in the summer.