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Former Celtic star Cillian Sheridan has suggested that momentum has shifted towards the Bhoys in the Scottish Premiership title race, insisting they remain firmly in contention despite being labelled outsiders by some.

Celtic Park has witnessed plenty of upheaval throughout the season, with Brendan Rodgers leaving his managerial role, Martin O’Neill stepping in twice on an interim basis, and Wilfried Nancy briefly taking charge in between, yet the Bhoys have remained in the title race despite the instability.

After 32 rounds, O’Neill’s side sit third with 64 points, just three behind table-toppers Hearts, while Rangers occupy second place on 66 points.

Due to inconsistency earlier in the campaign, there has been a growing perception that Celtic are not fully in the picture, with rivals viewed as having the upper hand heading into the final stretch, as former Scotland goalkeeper Alan Rough warned last month that the title is no longer firmly under the Bhoys’ control.

Celtic have lost just once in their last five games and recent wins over Motherwell and Dundee have moved them to within just three points of the summit.

On the back of recent wins, Sheridan believes momentum has shifted towards the Bhoys in recent weeks, and they have gained ground at a crucial stage of the title race.

He added that the idea of Celtic being on the fringes is misleading given they are only three points behind, claiming that in any other season they would be viewed as firmly in contention, while noting that perceptions have been shaped by inconsistent form rather than the actual standings in the Scottish Premiership.

Position Team Points Goal difference 1st Hearts 67 +28 2nd Rangers 66 +32 3rd Celtic 64 +23 Scottish Premiership top three

Sheridan told the BBC’s Scottish Football Podcast: “Given everything that’s happened in the last week, feels like a little bit of momentum has shifted more towards Celtic.

“We’re saying that they’re on the fringes but they’re only three points behind.

“You’d never in any other season [call that the fringes] if Celtic are three points behind, you’re thinking they’re well and truly in it.

“But it can all change in one weekend as we’ve seen so far.”

There is one game remaining before the split, with Celtic set to face St Mirren at Celtic Park, and O’Neill’s side will also have three home fixtures after the split, which could prove crucial.

Hearts and Rangers each have three away games remaining post-split, including trips to face the Bhoys, although both have already won at Celtic Park this season, something that could give them added belief.

If O’Neill’s side can bring the title into reach, it would be a remarkable achievement considering the challenges they have faced, while they also have the opportunity to secure a domestic double as they prepare to face St Mirren in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

With O’Neill expected to step aside at the end of the season, a double would offer a fitting conclusion to his tenure, while former striker Gordon Dalziel has suggested Motherwell boss Jens Berthel Askou should be considered as a potential successor.

Who Celtic might turn to remains to be seen, but given the impact of Roy Hodgson at Bristol City, leading one former striker to apologise for questioning the appointment, the Bhoys could consider trying to convince O’Neill, who is four years younger than Hodgson, to stay.