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Tottenham Hotspur have been handed a timely boost, with Pape Matar Sarr pictured back on the training pitch alongside the squad ahead of the clash with Sunderland, sporting what appeared to be a shoulder support.

The Senegalese midfielder linked up with his national side at the start of the month and featured in the first of two friendlies against Peru, as his nation ran out 2-0 winners.

Sarr was used sparingly, introduced only for the final 10 minutes of that encounter, but after reporting a shoulder knock, the 23-year-old sat out the second fixture against Gambia, which Senegal won 3-1.

The Lilywhites have been hit hard by injuries this season, with key attackers Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison yet to feature in the campaign for the London club.

Alongside them, club captain Ben Davies has been ruled out with a season-ending injury, remaining sidelined with Mohammed Kudus, whose expected April return has been thrown into doubt following a fresh setback.

Adding to their woes, Spurs have managed just seven wins from their 31 league outings, leaving them in a perilous position in 17th, only a point clear of the relegation zone.

Tottenham have already cycled through three managers this season, with Thomas Frank dismissed in February before Igor Tudor’s brief stint yielded no Premier League wins, ultimately leading to his departure.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Next up, the north London side travel to the Stadium of Light to play Sunderland, marking new appointment Roberto De Zerbi’s first game in charge.

With key figures missing in midfield, Yves Bissouma sidelined with a muscle issue and Rodrigo Bentancur out with a thigh problem, the Italian tactician will welcome the timely boost of the Senegal international.

In images shared by Tottenham Hotspur on X on Friday morning, the 23-year-old was back on the grass, sprinting ahead of Sunday’s fixture.

With just six games remaining to avoid the unthinkable for Tottenham Hotspur, relegation for the first time since 1977, a fit Sarr offers them a chance to remain competitive when they travel to Sunderland.

This season, he has made 22 Premier League appearances, registering two goals and three assists, while reportedly catching the eye of Turkish side Fenerbahce, whose interest emerged in January.

The former Metz star arrived at N17 in 2021 and has since become an important figure at the club, playing a pivotal role in last year’s Europa League final triumph while also earning praise from a former top-flight star, who was struck by his energy on the pitch.

With a contract running until 2030, it remains to be seen whether Sarr’s long-term future lies at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.