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Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani, currently on loan at Tottenham Hotspur, is confident of a return to Juventus and has already communicated his intentions to the Bianconeri and former team-mates in Italy.

After being linked with the French forward last winter and ultimately missing out to Juventus, Tottenham finally secured their target on a season-long loan in the summer.

The Lilywhites had to fend off strong competition to land Kolo Muani, with Aston Villa, Manchester United, Newcastle United, and even former club Juventus all circling for his signature.

The France international ended last season on loan with the Old Lady, who were impressed by his attacking qualities and keen to bring him back to Turin, but they failed to reach an agreement with Les Parisiens despite submitting a bid before the campaign began.

In January, the Lilywhites were approached by the Italian giants for the 27-year-old, but Tottenham stood firm amid an injury-hit squad, forcing the Old Lady to regroup and plot another move in the summer.

According to Italian daily Tuttosport, the World Cup finalist is confident of securing a return to Juventus and ‘has made this clear’ to the Italian club, along with informing his old team-mates.

Juventus have yet to secure Champions League qualification, currently sitting fifth in Serie A just outside the qualifying spots, though that appears to be no deterrent for Kolo Muani.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

This season has not unfolded for Kolo Muani as planned in north London, despite earning praise from two former top-flight stars, one highlighting his high ceiling and another insisting he has the qualities to succeed at Tottenham.

Having only made his debut in October, the French attacker has featured 23 times in the league for the north London side, registering just one goal and one assist.

He has enjoyed far greater success in the Champions League, registering six goal contributions in nine outings, though Spurs’ campaign came to an end in the round of 16 following last month’s defeat to Atletico Madrid.

Kolo Muani has two years remaining on his PSG contract and the French giants will be keen to recoup as much value as possible for the 27-year-old, even if his stint in London may temper his market price.

Whether Tottenham will look to make a move to retain the forward in the summer window remains to be seen, but it appears his sights are firmly set on a return to Turin.