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Fixture: Celtic vs St Mirren

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Martin O’Neill has picked his Celtic lineup vs St Mirren for this afternoon’s Scottish Premiership clash at Celtic Park.

In the final game before the split, Celtic will be keen to make sure they do not slip-up, with an intense three-way title tussle under way.

One former Celtic star believes the momentum has now shifted in the Bhoys’ direction and O’Neill knows that one bad result could potentially derail the work he has done in recent weeks.

The Bhoys will need all the experience they can call upon and St Mirren’s assistant admitted in the run-up to the game that he expects Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to be huge for the hosts in their title push.

O’Neill backed up the view, insisting that he is sure the Celtic squad have players who can handle the title race pressure.

St Mirren arrive at Celtic Park on the back of two successive victories, having seen off Falkirk and Aberdeen.

The results will boost confidence at the Buddies as they look to grow the three-point gap they have over the relegation playoff spot at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

St Mirren’s most recent meeting with Celtic came in the Scottish League Cup final in December and they grabbed a shock 3-1 win.

O’Neill has Viljami Sinisalo in goal in the Celtic lineup vs St Mirren today, while at the back he trusts in a defence of Anthony Ralston, Auston Trusty, Liam Scales and Kieran Tierney.

The Celtic boss will want to control midfield today and he goes with Callum McGregor, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Benjamin Nygren, while Yang and Daizen Maeda support Tomas Cvancara.

O’Neill may need to make changes to his Celtic lineup vs St Mirren to influence the game and his options off the bench include James Forrest and Reo Hatate.

Celtic Lineup vs St Mirren

Sinisalo, Ralston, Trusty, Scales, Tierney, McGregor, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Nygren, Yang, Maeda, Cvancara

Substitutes: Doohan, McCowan, Iheanacho, Tounetki, Saracchi, Engels, Hatate, Arthur, Forrest