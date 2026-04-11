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Besiktas have contacted Danilho Doekhi’s agent to enquire about what will be needed to sign him in the summer, amid the defender being tracked by Leeds United and Aston Villa.

Doekhi is currently on the books at German side Union Berlin, but his contract expires in the summer and clubs in England have taken note of his situation.

Both Leeds and Aston Villa are closely monitoring the defender ahead of a potential swoop in the summer.

Leeds switched to a back three this season, increasing Daniel Farke’s need for centre-backs, and the jury is out on whether Sebastiaan Bornauw will remain at Elland Road, amid a lack of game time.

Farke has insisted that Bornauw was aware when he joined that he could be a backup, but the defender was linked with an exit in January.

Aston Villa could be another option for Doekhi, with Unai Emery’s side alive to cost-effective signings as they bid to stay within financial fair play rules.

The 27-year-old centre-back would be available to join as a free transfer, something which only makes him even more attractive.

Game booked in Minute booked Bayern Munich (H) 88th RB Leipzig (H) 54th Mainz (H) 57th Bayern Munich (A) 37th Arminia Bielefeld (H) 95th Danilho Doekhi’s bookings this season

Doekhi did have approaches to move in the January transfer window, but decided he wanted to see out the campaign at Union Berlin.

The former Netherlands Under-21 international has no shortage of suitors and now Leeds and Aston Villa face competition from Turkey for him.

According to Turkish daily Takvim (via A Spor), Super Lig side Besiktas have established contact with the player’s entourage.

The Black Eagles have enquired regarding the possible numbers for his next contract, as he will be a free agent when the campaign ends.

Bundesliga club RB Leipzig have also been credited with an interest in the 27-year-old, but their current stance on Doekhi has been deemed as ‘cold’.

Given his contractual status, Besiktas may be able to push the boat out in terms of an offer and it remains to be seen if Aston Villa or Leeds will match or better it.