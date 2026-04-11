Jack Thomas/Getty Images

Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk has insisted the club’s tough away run this season has served as a learning curve ahead of a big clash at Old Trafford, where he expects to face individual quality from the hosts.

After 31 Premier League games, Daniel Farke’s side are looking to secure their top-flight status, currently sitting just four points above the relegation zone.

The Whites’ home form has provided a platform, collecting 23 points and sitting 13th in the home form table, but performances on the road have been far less convincing, with just ten points leaving them 18th in the away form standings.

In fact, Leeds have won only one of their 15 away games, which came against bottom-placed Wolves back in September, underlining their struggles away from Elland Road.

They have another away assignment next, with a trip to Manchester United on Monday night.

Struijk made it clear that the team must show strong collective spirit, quality in possession and defensive discipline against Manchester United who he feels have clear individual quality, acknowledging the scale of the challenge ahead.

He believes the experiences have shaped the team’s mentality, adding that Leeds are not shying away from the test despite their away struggles, with the squad aiming to use those lessons to deliver a positive result at Old Trafford.

Struijk said via Leeds’ official website: “We have to show great team spirit, quality on the ball and very good solid defensive behaviour.

Booked against Minute booked Burnley (A) 90th Aston Villa (H) 74th Liverpool (H) 89th Brentford (H) 38th Pascal Struijk’s bookings so far this season

“They have individual quality so it will be a very tough challenge for us.

“But I think it will be a good challenge and not something that we shy away from because all the away games have been tough this season.

“They have been positive for us so far or a learning curve, which we hope to take all of the experience into this game and then win!”

Struijk has continued to play a key role this season under Farke, featuring in 28 Premier League matches, while a Leeds United legend recently highlighted the influence of Marcelo Bielsa on the Dutch centre-back’s development, particularly his passing ability.

The Whites’ previous meeting with the Red Devils this season ended in a 1-1 draw at Elland Road.

Under interim boss Michael Carrick, Manchester United have won all six of their matches at Old Trafford, making the game a difficult test for Farke’s men.

Leeds have not won at Old Trafford in the Premier League since 1981 and ending that run would provide a significant boost for their survival push for the remainder of the campaign.