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Rangers boss Danny Rohl has vowed to find solutions after being dealt a blow with the injury to forward Ryan Naderi, leaving his side needing to adapt quickly at a crucial stage of the campaign.

Naderi scored his first Scottish Premiership goal since his January arrival in the 30th minute of Saturday’s 4-2 win over Dundee United at Ibrox, before being withdrawn at half-time with a muscle injury.

Rohl made it clear that the situation remains uncertain, with the injury requiring careful monitoring before a clearer timeline can be established, but Rangers retaining some hope it is not season-ending.

The absence of Naderi comes at a time when Rohl’s side are enjoying an excellent run, currently unbeaten in 15 league matches and yet to lose a league game this year.

Against Dundee United, Youssef Chermiti provided an assist for Bojan Miovski after both came on in the second half, underlining the squad’s depth in attack.

The Glasgow outfit sit second in the Scottish Premiership with 66 points, just one point behind leaders Hearts, with one match remaining before the split, away against Falkirk.

Rohl admits that losing Naderi is a blow as his influence goes beyond goals, but stressed now Rangers need to look for other solutions in attack.

He stressed the Gers do have a host of options they can turn to and the players need to step up in Naderi’s absence.

Season Position 2024–25 2nd (Runners-up) 2023–24 2nd (Runners-up) 2022–23 2nd (Runners-up) 2021–22 2nd (Runners-up) 2020–21 1st (Champions) Rangers’ last five league finishes

Rohl told a press conference (0:12): “We assessed him. It’s a serious one.

“We don’t know when he’s back.

“I think in general, with this type of injury, if you have a muscle injury then you have to look week by week.

“We have to re-scan him in two weeks and then we will know more about how long.

“The hope is always there, but we have to wait for two weeks and see a little bit more.

“It’s always not nice when you lose players from your squad. Sometimes in football, it happens.

“I think Ryan made a great impact since he arrived, not just the goals, but also a lot of work off the ball, runs for the team.

“We have to look for a new solution.

“We have a lot of players that are available, that are ready for this.

“We have to stick together and then we go forward of course.”

Naderi, 22, joined from German third division side Hansa Rostock, signing a contract until 2029, and has contributed three goals and three assists across all competitions so far, with former Gers star Gordon Dalziel praising the forward while urging him to add more goals.

However, another former player recently raised concerns over Naderi and fellow striker Chermiti, suggesting neither has consistently delivered the level of goalscoring expected at the top level.

Rangers will face three away games after the split, including key clashes against Hearts and Celtic, which are set to play a major role in the title race.

Being without Naderi will be a blow, but Rangers splashed big cash on Chermiti and Bojan Miovski last summer and will now need them to deliver.