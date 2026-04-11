George Wood/Getty Images

Fixture: Brentford vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

David Moyes has selected his Everton lineup vs Brentford for this afternoon’s Premier League meeting with Brentford at the G Tech.

Everton have risen to the brink of the European spots in the league standings on the back of a run of three wins in their last four Premier League outings.

Bringing European football to the Hill Dickinson is now within reach and Moyes has admitted he is drilling that message into his players.

Everton will need James Garner to continue his good form and the midfielder has insisted he is keen to make an impact on every game.

Standing in front of Everton today are Brentford, who are themselves in the mix to secure European football.

The Bees are level on points with Everton in the Premier League, but hold seventh spot by virtue of a better goal difference.

Everton remain without Jack Grealish, but Charly Alcaraz has returned to training, though the Brentford clash comes too soon for him.

Tyrique George is also available again after he was forced to miss the clash against his parent club Chelsea.

Moyes has Jordan Pickford in goal in his Everton lineup vs Brentford today, while in defence he goes with a back four of Jake O’Brien, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

In the middle of the park, Everton go with Idrissa Gueye and James Garner, while Dwight McNeil, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Iliman Ndiaye support Beto.

Moyes has a host of options on the bench to change his Everton lineup vs Brentford if needed at any point and they include Michael Keane and Thierno Barry.

Everton Lineup vs Brentford

Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Garner, Gueye, McNeil, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye, Beto

Substitutes: Travers, Patterson, Keane, Barry, George, Dibling, Coleman, Rohl, Iroegbunam