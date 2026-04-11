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West Ham United left-back Oliver Scarles has highlighted his side’s win over Arsenal last season as a key match in his career, singling out the memorable Emirates triumph as a defining milestone.

When West Ham travelled to the Emirates last season, then boss Graham Potter handed Scarles his first Premier League start, and the defender rose to the occasion against the Gunners as the Hammers kept them goalless to secure a 1-0 win.

He also had the opportunity to feature at Anfield against Liverpool last season, though the match ended in a 2-1 defeat for West Ham.

Scarles has been part of the club’s successful youth set-up, playing a role in their FA Youth Cup triumph, which remains a significant achievement in his career.

This season, the defender has been trusted with starts against top sides such as Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, making 16 appearances across all competitions and showing encouraging signs of his development.

Scarles identified the win over Arsenal as the best moment of his career so far, describing it as a special occasion in his early career.

He has pointed to the emotional significance of playing at Anfield, where he had the chance to perform in front of his family, along with featuring in the FA Youth Cup final, underlining the importance of those experiences and their personal and professional value.

Competition Appearances Premier League 27 EFL Trophy 11 FA Cup 5 Ollie Scarles’ top professional competitions appearances

Scarles, asked about his top three matches, told West Ham’s official website: “I think my first Premier League start against Arsenal at the Emirates in February 2025, when we beat them 1-0.

“I don’t think you can beat it, really. That’s one of the best days of my life.

“Next, I’d have to say starting at Anfield in April last year, having grown up in a family that supports Liverpool, was something special.

“To see my Mum, my Brother and my Dad at Anfield and I’m on the pitch – it was quite mental to me.

“I have to say the Youth Cup final at the Emirates Stadium, too!”

Scarles made his senior debut for the east London club at the age of 16 against Romanian side FCSB in the Conference League in 2022.

He signed a long-term deal with West Ham in 2024, running until 2028 with an option to extend it by a further year.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are currently facing relegation concerns in the Premier League and Scarles will want to do all he can to help the Hammers survive.

If the Hammers were to drop into the Championship next season though, it could open the door for Scarles to secure more regular starting opportunities, especially with starting left back El Hadji Malick Diouf attracting interest following his strong performances this campaign.