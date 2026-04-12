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Former boss Ian McCall thinks Rangers star Nicolas Raskin is a complete midfielder and is sure he will be in demand in the summer transfer window.

Raskin started in the engine room for Rangers on Sunday away at Falkirk as Danny Rohl’s men continued their Scottish Premiership title push with a 6-3 win.

The Belgian scored and assisted in the victory, which saw Rangers come from 2-0 down to lead 5-2 at one point, before Falkirk pulled one back from the penalty spot.

Raskin was frozen out of the side by former Rangers boss Russell Martin, who was later forced to relent and slot him back into the team, and he is a key man under Rohl.

The midfielder was wanted by Premier League sides last summer, however he stayed put at Ibrox.

McCall believes that there will be big interest in Raskin once again this coming summer and admits that the midfielder’s strength, given his size, has surprised him.

The former boss is of the view that Raskin is a complete midfielder given everything he can do in a game.

Scored against Dundee (A) Aberdeen (H) Motherwell (A) Aberdeen (H) Falkirk (A) Hibernian (H) Nicolas Raskin’s goals this season

“It helps playing in the Belgium national team obviously and he will be the one who is on a lot of peoples’ books in terms of bids coming in for him”, McCall said on BBC Radio Scotland (12th April, 14:05).

“I remember Billy Dodds saying he preferred him a bit further up because he thought he could influence the game and score goals – and he can.

“It was pretty apparent today when he scored that important third.

“I think he can do just about every job in the middle of the pitch and for a small wee guy he is strong and he is really, really good in the air.

“He’s one of these guys that is a complete midfield player.”

Rangers have been open about pursuing a player trading model and Raskin is likely to be seen as a player who could bring in a substantial fee in the summer, if the Ibrox side choose to sell.

Former Rangers striker Gordon Dalziel admitted earlier this season that if a big bid came in for Raskin then he would probably cash in.

Losing Raskin though would be a blow for Rohl, especially if he is plotting a campaign in the Champions League for the Gers.

Raskin could yet push his value even higher in the summer if he shines for Belgium at the World Cup.