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Fixture: Falkirk vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:00 UK time

Danny Rohl has selected his Rangers lineup vs Falkirk in what is the Gers’ final Scottish Premiership game before the split.

With Hearts and Celtic both winning their respective games on Saturday, Rangers are sitting third on 66 points, four off the league leading Jambos and one behind the Bhoys.

Rangers suffered a big blow in the lead-up to the game when it was revealed that striker Ryan Naderi has picked up a bad injury and will be out.

Rohl has refused to give up hope that Naderi will be back before the season ends, but stressed the need to find new solutions in attack.

Rangers are gunning to win the title and one former Gers star has insisted that if they do then loanee Mikey Moore will play a major role in it, given his current form.

Ex-Rangers man Alex Rae said in the build-up to today’s game that he expects Emmanuel Fernandez to slot back into the team against Falkirk after not being risked last weekend and he has been proven right.

Left-back Tuur Rommens is another absentee and Jayden Meghoma, who is his natural replacement, is clear that the Gers are ready for Falkirk.

Rangers’ last visit to Falkirk saw the two sides play out a 1-1 draw in what proved to be Russell Martin’s final match as boss.

Today, Jack Butland is in goal in the Rangers lineup vs Falkirk, while at the back Rohl picks James Tavernier, Nasser Djiga, Emmanuel Fernandez and Jayden Meghoma.

Rohl will want to see Rangers dominate in midfield and he goes with Nicolas Raskin and Tochi Chukwuani in the engine room, while Djeidi Gassama, Mikey Moore and Thelo Aasgaard support Youssef Chermiti.

The German boss has a host of options on the bench if he needs to shake up his Rangers lineup vs Falkirk at any point this afternoon and they include Andrea Skov Olsen and Oliver Antman.

Rangers Lineup vs Falkirk

Butland, Tavernier, Djiga, Fernandez, Meghoma, Raskin, Chukwuani, Gassama, Moore, Aasgaard, Chermiti

Substitutes: Kelly, Souttar, Aarons, Barron, Diomande, Antman, Skov Olsen, Bajrami, Miovski