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Former top flight winger Pat Nevin believes questions will be asked about whether Tottenham Hotspur should have started Mathys Tel away at Sunderland.

Tottenham went down to yet another league defeat on Sunday afternoon as Sunderland edged them 1-0 at the Stadium of Light.

Spurs are now clearly in the Premier League’s bottom three, sitting two points behind 17th placed West Ham United, who appear to have momentum and real togetherness.

All eyes were on Roberto De Zerbi’s first team as Tottenham boss and he decided to go with an attack of Richarlison, Dominic Solanke and Randal Kolo Muani.

With Tottenham chasing the game in the second half, De Zerbi rung the changes and Tel was brought on just after the hour mark, replacing Richarlison.

Nevin feels that the Frenchman looked lively and asked real questions of the Sunderland defence when he was on the pitch.

The former winger thinks that given how Tel did, there will be questions over why De Zerbi did not start him at the Stadium of Light.

Remaining games Brighton (H) Wolves (A) Aston Villa (A) Leeds United (H) Chelsea (A) Everton (H) Tottenham’s remaining league games

He said on BBC Radio 5 live (12th April, 15:54): “He’s actually started quite well, Tel.

“Really lively, asking a different type of question.

“I suppose one of the questions will be ‘Tel has come on, he’s looked lively, he’s created the odd half chance, maybe he should have been on from the start’.”

Nevin though is keen to stress that the loss should not be marked against De Zerbi, who needs longer to get a grip on his team and feels he will have learned through the Sunderland result.

“He’s learned a little bit more about the capabilities of all those players.

“You’ve got to give him the first game at least to see how the team react to him.”

De Zerbi, who said in the run-up to the game he was keen to see Conor Gallagher get back to his Chelsea form, started the midfielder but then brought him off with five minutes left for Xavi Simons.

Tottenham must now prepare for a visit from De Zerbi’s former club Brighton as they scramble for points.

Brighton have their own reasons to want to beat Spurs though as they could still qualify for Europe with a good end to the campaign; the Seagulls have won five of their last six Premier League matches.