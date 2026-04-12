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Swansea City youngster Filip Lissah will go on to play at a ‘seriously high level’ in the view of former Falkirk boss Ian McCall.

Lissah is on loan at Falkirk for the season and has been clocking regular game time for the Scottish Premiership side.

Able to operate across the defence, the Swansea talent started at left-back on Sunday as Falkirk went down to a 6-3 league loss to Rangers.

The outing was Lissah’s 28th of the campaign for Falkirk, who have secured themselves a spot in the top six in the Scottish Premiership and are through to the semi-final of the Scottish Cup.

Lissah caught the eye of Falkirk boss John McGlynn early into his spell north of the border, being described as a ball-playing defender.

McCall has now seen enough of the Czech Republic Under-21 international to feel confident he will go on to play at a very high level in the game.

“The boy who plays left-back, Filip Lissah, I’ve seen him play five or six times this season”, McCall said on BBC Radio Scotland (12th April, 14:09).

Booked against Dundee (H) Livingston (H) Motherwell (H) Hibernian (A) Hearts (H) Dundee (H) Hearts (A) Filip Lissah’s bookings this season

“He is my tip for one to really, really watch to go and play at a seriously high level.”

Lissah joined Swansea following a spell at Premier League heavyweights Chelsea and has featured for the Welsh side at Under-21 level.

His performances for Falkirk could well put him on the radar of a number of clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

Lissah’s parent club Swansea currently sit in mid-table in the Championship and it remains to be seen if the defender is part of their plans heading into next term.

Falkirk are next due to play Dunfermline as they bid to advance to the Scottish Cup final and Lissah still has an opportunity to finish the season with silverware.