Leila Coker/Getty Images

Birmingham City winger Carlos Vicente has praised team-mate Kai Wagner’s pinpoint delivery from wide areas after the Spaniard was set up against Wrexham, adding that the squad are fortunate to have such a quality provider.

In January, Vicente departed La Liga side Alaves to join Birmingham City, becoming Blues’ fifth signing of the window as the club lured him in with a notable rise in salary.

On Saturday, the St Andrew’s outfit played host to Wrexham, with Birmingham stepping out determined to arrest a four-game winless run.

Chris Davies’ side dominated proceedings, registering eight shots on target to Wrexham’s none, taking control against the Red Dragons and securing a 2-0 victory.

The opener came from the 26-year-old, who powered home a header from a superbly delivered cross by fellow January signing Kai Wagner, while Christoph Klarer, who had previously praised the German full-back, added the second on the night.

Vicente reflected on his instinctive reaction, explaining how he seized the opportunity when he sensed the ball was there for him, committing fully once August Priske was unable to reach it.

Describing his finish as perfect, he highlighted his appreciation for Wagner’s delivery that created the chance, praising the 29-year-old for the quality of his crosses while stressing that his focus remains on consistently finding the right positions to score.

Club played for Ulm Schalke Wurzburger Kickers Philadelphia Union Birmingham City Clubs Kai Wagner has played for

The former Alaves winger said on Blues TV (0:47): “Yes, I think when I saw that he couldn’t reach the ball, I thought it’s my moment, yes, so I closed my eyes and tried to score

“And yes, the header was perfect, so really happy to have him [Wagner] for crosses, so I always try to be there and hope for more goals.”

Vicente also admitted it had been years since he last scored with a header, noting that while goals have come along the way, finishing in that fashion carries a special satisfaction.

“I think the last one was four years ago, so yes I scored some goals, but not as a header, so yes it always feels good to score a goal like that.”

Wagner has previously detailed the blueprint for Blues’ run-in, yet with six games to play, a playoff spot is slipping from reach, the gap to the top six now standing at 12 points.

One former EFL player has warned Davies could be shown the door if they fall short, while another ex-Championship star suggested Birmingham City would regard it as a missed opportunity should fellow League One promotion side Wrexham get there.

The St Andrew’s outfit travel to the MKM Stadium to face sixth-placed Hull City on Saturday, presenting a vital opportunity to take points off a direct rival and potentially end the season strongly, giving Davies a chance to remain at the helm.