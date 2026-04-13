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Celtic are in the ‘tough transfer race’ to secure the signature of 1.FC Koln midfielder Eric Martel, amid Besiktas hoping to use the ‘player’s desire’ to come up trumps.

Martel has developed into a key figure for Koln since joining in 2022, operating primarily as a defensive midfielder while also offering his services in the backline when required.

Koln won the race to land him from RB Leipzig, despite Rangers at the time showing keen interest in him.

Alongside his defensive duties, the 23-year-old has also scored three goals and registered two assists across all competitions this season.

Martel’s contract at Koln is due to run out this summer and clubs are now starting to jockey for position to scoop him up.

Celtic, who are still chasing the Scottish Premiership title after an eventful season, are looking to add more defensive stability in midfield next season, an area that needs addressing with club captain Callum McGregor entering the latter stages of his career, making Martel a possible strong fit for their long-term plans.

They are keen on Martel and are, according to Turkish outlet Fotomac (via A Spor), part of a ‘tough transfer race’ for the German.

Bundesliga side Stuttgart are also keen, as are Serie A outfit Fiorentina.

Besiktas would like to take Martel to Turkey this summer and it is claimed that they want to use the ‘player’s desire’ to fight for a league title to their advantage.

Club Appearances 1.FC Koln 130 Austria Vienna 56 RB Leipzig 1 Eric Martel’s appearances by club

That desire could also play to Celtic’s advantage as they regularly challenge for silverware in Scotland.

However, uncertainty remains over who will be in charge at Celtic Park next season, with interim boss Martin O’Neil unlikely to continue, while former striker Gordon Dalziel has suggested that Motherwell manager Jens Berthel Askou should be considered as a potential successor.

Meanwhile, former Scotland goalkeeper Alan Rough has put forward Portugal boss Roberto Martinez as his preferred candidate, highlighting the need for a manager capable of demanding high standards in recruitment.

Martel would surely want to know who he would be playing for before being willing to sign off on a move to Celtic Park.

He may also need to tame his tendency to pick up bookings when he moves clubs, with ten picked up this season across all competitions.

With multiple clubs circling and competition intensifying, the race for the German midfielder is expected to gather pace in the coming months.