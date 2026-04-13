Richard Keys believes Leeds United will be fine this season and their home form will make sure they are not relegated from the Premier League.

Daniel Farke’s side have been dragged into a survival battle, with only a three-point gap separating them from the drop zone, but their solid performances at Elland Road have helped ease immediate concerns, as they sit 13th in the home form table.

In the overall standings, Leeds are currently 15th with 33 points, although a game in hand offers them the chance to create further breathing space if they secure a positive result against Manchester United tonight.

However, the trip to Old Trafford represents a stern test given their struggles on the road this season are continuing to be a major concern.

Farke’s men have not won a Premier League away game since September, when they beat Wolves at Molineux, which remains their only away league win this campaign, but vice-captain Pascal Struijk has insisted the tough away run has served as a learning curve, with the squad aiming to use that experience ahead of the clash at Old Trafford.

Whites legend Stuart Dallas has also been confident of a result against the Red Devils, stating that Leeds can compete at the highest level, which should be enough to avoid relegation.

Keys has suggested the Peacocks will stay up, believing they will be fine despite the wider relegation picture, while pointing to Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United as being in greater danger.

Statistic Number Games played 16 Wins 6 Draws 5 Losses 5 Leeds United’s home PL record this season

He added that Leeds’ home form could prove decisive in their survival bid, insisting it has been a key factor since the start of the season and is likely to be enough to keep them up.

Keys said on beIN SPORTS: “I think Leeds will be OK.

“I don’t think they are, but I think Leeds will be.

“I think you’re talking Tottenham, West Ham largely.

“I think Leeds’ home form, I said at the start of the season, would keep them afloat. I think it will keep them afloat.”

Following their win over Wolves, West Ham have moved out of the relegation zone and currently sit 17th, while Spurs slipped into 18th after defeat to Sunderland, marking their first drop into the bottom three this season.

Leeds still have crucial away fixtures against the Lilywhites and the Hammers, meaning they may well need to improve their performances on the road to secure their Premier League status.

Their next home game at Elland Road is on 18th April against Wolves and that will surely be a game that Farke is eyeing three points from.