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Former Celtic hitman Oh Hyeon-gyu is impressing at Besiktas, and Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are keen on the South Korean.

The Namyangju-born attacking talent started his senior career in South Korean football, impressing at Suwon Samsung Bluewings.

His performances caught Celtic’s eyes and the Glasgow giants signed him more than three years as part of their Asian drive under Ange Postecoglou.

After Oh joined the Bhoys, he admitted that Tottenham Hotspur legend Heung Min-Son inspired him.

One ex-Celtic hitman cast doubt over his qualities when he was at Celtic, where he scored 12 goals in 47 games across all competitions, but never made the level of impact many hoped for.

In the summer of 2024, Belgian Pro League giants Genk snapped him up from the Bhoys; he scored 22 times in 73 games for them.

Oh performed well at the Belgian club and he made another move in the January transfer window this year, as Super Lig side Besiktas paid a sizeable €14m to acquire the striker.

Scored against Alanyaspor (H) Basaksehir (A) Goztepe (H) Kasimpasa (H) Antalyaspor (H) – two Rizespor (H) Oh Hyeon-gyu’s Besiktas goals

Celtic included a sell-on clause when selling him to Genk and they pocketed around €2m to €3m when Oh made a move to the Black Eagles.

The 24-year-old South Korean has been on fire for the Super Lig giants, as he has scored seven goals and provided two assists in only ten games.

His contract runs until the summer of 2029 at the Turkish outfit, but his performances are attracting major European clubs for his signature.

According to Turkish outlet Fanatik, ‘it has been learned’ Oh is being closely monitored by Tottenham and Manchester United ahead of the upcoming window, with it suggested he has ‘exploded’ in Turkey.

The former Celtic hitman’s agility and quality in the penalty box, alongside his ability to finish, are attracting the Premier League clubs.

Spurs though may not be a Premier League side next term if they do not rapidly improve.

Tottenham lost at the weekend against Sunderland and Roberto De Zerbi’s side’s mentality was questioned by an ex-Premier League star.

If Oh does make a move to the Premier League in the summer then it remains to be seen if Celtic will regret having let him go.

The Bhoys signed three attackers in the January transfer window in the shape of Junior Adamu, Tomas Cvancara and Joel Mvuka, but none of the trio have pulled up any trees, being called ‘abysmal’ by one former Celtic man.

Besiktas meanwhile could even hope for a bigger fee if Oh makes an impact at the World Cup this summer.