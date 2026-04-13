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West Ham United attacker Pablo has revealed that his understanding with Taty Castellanos is growing by the day, with the two constantly talking to gain a greater connection on the pitch.

The Spaniard set up the Argentine with a clever back-heel during West Ham’s 4-0 win over Wolves and he is pleased with how the pair are staying connected on the pitch.

The result lifted West Ham out of the relegation zone at Tottenham Hotspur‘s expense, with Spurs dropping into the bottom three for the first time this season.

The strike was Pablo’s first direct goal contribution since arriving at the club in January, and the 22-year-old, used the occasion to speak openly about his developing relationship with his fellow January signing Castellanos.

While the pair have only been team-mates for a few months, the former Real Betis man insists that he and the Argentine are understanding each other better with every passing game.

The attacker explained that the duo talk constantly to ensure their movements are in sync, allowing them to stay connected throughout the game.

Pablo noted that the assist came from pure instinct during a fast attack and said he was glad the move ended in a goal.

Club played for Universidad de Chile Torque New York City FC Girona Lazio West Ham United Clubs Taty Castellanos has played for

The former Gil Vicente man also highlighted that he was pleased to provide the assist for the goal and noted that the most important outcome was that the contribution helped the squad secure a victory that left everyone happy.

Pablo was quoted as saying by West Ham’s official site: “Yes, it was a great assist!”

“Taty and I are, more and more, we’re understanding each other better.

“We’re always talking to improve our movements, so we can stay connected during games.

“And I’m really happy to set up his goal.

“It was a very quick play, just on instinct.

“But, thank God, it worked out.

“I managed to set up the goal, he scored, and we all walked away happy.”

The Irons accelerated their move to sign Castellanos from Lazio in January, and the club had been rapidly closing in on Pablo from Gil Vicente around the same time, with the pair recruited simultaneously to give Nuno Espirito Santo’s side a new-look attacking edge in their bid for survival.

The Hammers spent close to €50m on the two strikers in the winter window, and Castellanos had previously spoken about his personal motivation for making the move to the Premier League in the year of the World Cup.

With West Ham now finding their top-flight status increasingly within their own hands, the blossoming partnership between Pablo and Castellanos will be vital as they prepare for a crucial trip away to face Crystal Palace on 20th April before a home encounter against Everton on 25th April.