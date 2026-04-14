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Presenter Adrian Durham has dubbed Leeds United‘s game management at Old Trafford ‘atrocious’ despite the Whites beating Manchester United 2-1.

The Whites were able to register their eighth win of the season on Monday night, in what was only their second away league win of the campaign.

It took them six points clear of the Premier League relegation zone with six games left to play, easing the pressure that had been built following a string of disappointing league results.

The situation even prompted former Premier League star Jay Bothroyd to comment in March that they would be bang in trouble if performances failed to improve.

Leeds have conceded a lot of late goals this season, notably conceding in the 88th minute at Aston Villa and twice in injury time at Newcastle United.

They were again at risk of being pegged back by ten-man Manchester United on Monday night and Durham believes that their game management was ‘atrocious’.

Durham said on talkSPORT (13th April, 21:56): “It was typical, Leeds under Farke this season in the Premier League.

“They made hard work of it.

“Their game management has been atrocious; they have wasted so many chances, but they finally got the win.

“They move six points clear of the relegation zone.”

Opponents Date Wolves 18/04 Burnley 01/05 Brighton 17/05 Leeds United’s remaining home games this season

Durham is of the view that now Leeds will feel, having moved six points clear of third from bottom Tottenham Hotspur, that one more win will see them safe.

He thinks Roberto De Zerbi’s men now need to focus on trying to catch West Ham United and Nottingham Forest.

“Six points above Tottenham Hotspur who are third bottom.

“I don’t think Leeds United are thinking that [they will be dragged back into the bottom three] at all.

“Tottenham are now looking to jump above West Ham and Nottingham Forest.

“Leeds might well think that with Wolves and Burnley as their next two home games, one more win should see them safe.”

Jamie Carragher also believes that Leeds’ performance at Old Trafford will have worried their relegation rivals.

The result continues Farke’s good record against Michael Carrick as a manager and he has been dubbed ‘Carrick’s ultimate kryptonite’.

Leeds are still involved in the FA Cup and pulling further away from the drop zone will allow them to focus more intensely on the semi-final.