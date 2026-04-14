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Celtic defender Malik Nawrocki, who is on loan at Hannover, is attracting transfer interest from top-flight German clubs ahead of the summer window.

The Bremen-born defensive talent began his senior career with Werder Bremen before he joined Polish giants Legia Warsaw in 2021.

The central defender played 60 games for the Polish outfit, who sold him for €5m to Glasgow giants Celtic in the summer of 2023.

Nawrocki signed a five-year contract with the Bhoys, but has not been able to make the impact the club and the player hoped for when he first landed in Scotland.

The former Poland Under-21 international has only made 18 appearances for the Scottish giants, who loaned him out to 2. Bundesliga side Hannover last summer.

Celtic agreed to add an option to buy in his loan deal to the German side, where he has impressed with key performances in their promotion push.

The Scottish giants are currently waiting to see whether Die Roten will be able to afford the option to buy, which is set at just over €2m in the Polish centre-back’s loan agreement.

Game Competition Paderborn (H) 2. Bundesliga Karlsruher (A) 2. Bundesliga Preussen Munster (H) 2. Bundesliga Hannover’s next three games

Hannover currently sit third in the 2. Bundesliga table and they will only be able to afford Nawrocki if they get promoted to the German top flight.

His performances, though, appear to mean that he will not be short of options if he does leave Hannover.

According to German daily Bild, a number of Bundesliga sides are keen on signing the 25-year-old Polish defender and have him ‘on their radar’.

And it has also been suggested that Die Roten could likely have a hard time convincing the player to stay with them beyond this campaign if they do not win promotion.

Nawrocki is unlikely to feature this term again due to an injury, but he has contributed to five goals directly in only 15 games despite being a central defender.

And if Die Rotten fail to get promoted, it would result in Nawrocki heading back to Celtic Park, even if only temporarily as a new move is arranged.

It remains to be seen if whoever is the Celtic boss in the summer takes a different view and considers keeping hold of Nawrocki.