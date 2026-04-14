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Jack Grealish ‘is keen’ to stay put at Everton into next season if an agreement can be reached between the Toffees and Manchester City, according to Everton insider The Bobble.

After falling down the pecking order under Pep Guardiola, Grealish went ‘above and beyond’ to make a move to Everton possible last summer, switching to the Hill Dickinson Stadium on a loan deal.

He at once made an impression at the Hill Dickinson, though David Moyes admitted he was looking for more goals, quickly notching up 20 league appearances for Everton and making eight goal contributions before picking up a foot injury.

It has since kept him on the sidelines, but with the season coming to a close, Grealish’s long-term future has yet again emerged as a topic of discussion.

Grealish is keen to stay put at Everton and continue with Moyes’ side into next season.

That will though need an agreement to once again be reached between the two clubs and it is unclear what terms might be on the table.

Everton could get a financial boost if they can qualify for Europe next season, something that would also make them even more attractive for Grealish.

Club played for Aston Villa Notts County Manchester City Everton Clubs Jack Grealish has played for

Whether a fruitful solution could be reached with regard to the long-term future of the England international now remains to be seen.

Back in September, during the nascent stages of Grealish’s career at Everton, former Premier League star Troy Deeney insisted that success for the club would depend on how fit and good the Manchester City man was for the team.

He has played an important role in helping Everton to stay well away from any threat of relegation danger this season, which marks a change from previous campaigns.

Grealish did want to use Everton as a platform to get into the England squad for the World Cup, but his injuries have put paid to that idea.

He will be aware that returning to Manchester City would likely see only limited opportunities next term, making a stay at the Hill Dickinson all the more appealing.