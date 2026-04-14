Richard Keys has admitted he does not know how it has come to Tottenham Hotspur being at real risk of relegation into the Championship.

After failing with the experiment of Igor Tudor, the Tottenham board, under the supervision of CEO Vinai Venkatesham and sporting director Johan Lange, brought in Roberto De Zerbi to rescue the sinking ship.

The 46-year-old’s previous stint as the manager of a Premier League club, Brighton, yielded a win percentage of 42.7 per cent, helping them qualify for the Europa League.

In the following season, under the stewardship of De Zerbi, Brighton also qualified for the knockout phases of the Europa League.

Now De Zerbi has the tough job of saving Tottenham’s blushes and he will get six more games to do that, after losing his opener away at Sunderland.

Keys, who has predicted it to be largely a two-way race between Spurs and West Ham for the final relegation spot, questioned the London club’s decision to appoint De Zerbi as their manager.

The experienced broadcaster feels that Tottenham are now running out of options, which helps to explain why they appointed De Zerbi.

Job Years Shakhtar Donetsk 2021-2022 Brighton 2022-2024 Marseille 2024-2026 Tottenham Hotspur 2026- Roberto De Zerbi’s last four jobs

Keys though is clear that he is at a loss to work out how Tottenham have found themselves in deep, deep water.

“Can someone please explain to me what de Zerbi has done in his coaching career to land the Spurs job?” Keys wrote on his blog.

“I want surprised to see him get it, but I just don’t know how he qualifies for it.

“I guess one reason would be Spurs are running out of options.

“They’re also running out of time. How? How on earth has it come to this?”

The north London club are now two points of safety and have a worrying record to boast of, having not won a single Premier League match in 2026.

Veteran manager Steve Bruce is pessimistic about Tottenham’s chances of staying put in the top-flight given the number of wins they need.

De Zerbi has signed a long term deal as Tottenham boss though and if they are relegated will instantly get to work in plotting a quick return to the Premier League.