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Former Rangers midfielder Rory Loy has suggested Danny Rohl’s half-time message at Falkirk focused more on tactical adjustments than strong criticism of his players, amid the Gers’ comeback win.

The Glasgow heavyweights travelled to Falkirk to face the Bairns and were in trouble early doors, two goals down before the half-hour mark, with the added pressure that defeat could have seen them slip to third after wins for Hearts and Celtic.

The Gers found some relief when Tochi Chukwuani pulled one back shortly before the interval in the 42nd minute, sending them into the break at 2-1.

Rangers emerged after the break transformed, a completely different outfit, firing in five second-half goals to seal a 6-3 victory, with fringe striker Bojan Miovski coming off the bench to net twice and earn high praise from an ex-Rangers man.

Youssef Chermiti struck twice, while Nicolas Raskin, who also contributed a goal and an assist on the night, was hailed as a complete midfielder by former boss Ian McCall.

Looking at the half-time scoreline, Loy suggested Rohl would still have believed that tactical tweaks at the interval would be enough, particularly with momentum shifting after the goal and just a single-goal deficit to the Bairns.

He noted that while there may have been strong reactions from players, there would not have been the same approach from the German tactician, who likely viewed the goal as a key moment in shaping the tone of the half-time discussion.

Player League goals Youssef Chermiti 11 James Tavernier 8 Bojan Miovski 7 Mikey Moore 6 Nicolas Raskin 5 Rangers’ top Scottish Premiership goalscorers

The 38-year-old added that given the Gers’ recent success with a two-striker system, Rohl may have reflected on his approach and opted for only minor tactical adjustments rather than a more aggressive overhaul.

Loy said on the Scottish Football Podcast (7:36): “I do believe that at 2-1 down he would have felt that he could get it right tactically in the second half, then there was every chance that they were going to go and win the game because the momentum had swung in their favour given that goal, so I probably am inclined to believe that he did talk about the tactical side of things, like he likes to do.

“I’m not saying that there wasn’t maybe some fiery words from some of the players, but from Danny Rohl’s point of view I think that goal does change things.

“I don’t think there’s any need to go in and do that.

“I think they’re taking a bit of a risk there

“I think at half time Danny Rohl has probably got a look at himself and gone ‘have I done this right?’ because they had been playing two up front for quite some time now and had success, so to go in all guns blazing when maybe you’re at fault as well, so I’m probably inclined to believe that he did just kind of tweak a few things.”

The win keeps Rangers in second place, just a point behind leaders Hearts and two ahead of third-placed Celtic.

In the opening post-split fixture, they face Motherwell at Ibrox on 26th April, with it still to be seen whether Rohl sticks with a two-striker system, particularly now that his forwards have rediscovered their scoring touch.