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Nottingham Forest out-on-loan winger Jota Silva is tipped to exit Besiktas this summer and return to the City Ground, with the Turkish side not expected to activate his option to buy.

Last summer, Silva joined Besiktas on a loan until the end of the season after a late collapse in talks with Sporting Lisbon ruled out a move to Portugal.

However, the two-time Portugal-capped winger has made it clear he holds no ill feeling over the failed switch, insisting he remains content with life in Istanbul.

It has taken him time to establish himself in Turkey, featuring in 14 league games for Besiktas but struggling for consistent minutes, most recently playing just over an hour and getting on the scoresheet in the 4-2 home win over Antalyaspor on Friday.

That goal took Jota’s tally to four goals this season, though it has been suggested it may not be enough to convince the Turkish giants to meet the lump sum required to secure him permanently.

According to Turkish outlet Fanatik, the 26-year-old winger ‘is definitely leaving’ Besiktas, meaning a return to Nottingham Forest is on the cards for Jota.

The Turkish giants are not set to activate the €17m purchase option and are preparing for a busy summer, with the need to source a replacement out wide, especially with former Leicester City man Cengiz Under also likely to move on.

Forest star On loan at Arnaud Kalimuendo Eintracht Frankfurt Jota Silva Besiktas Omar Richards Rio Ave Cuiabano Vasco da Gama David Carmo Real Oviedo Tyler Bindon Sheffield United First team Nottingham Forest stars on loan

The Portuguese attacker has made 37 appearances across all competitions for Nottingham Forest since joining from Vitoria Guimaraes in the summer of 2024.

He completed a €7m switch from the Liga Portugal side, who retained a 20 per cent sell-on clause, and although Forest were open to an exit at the start of the campaign, deadline-day complications ultimately led to his loan move.

The Tricky Trees are currently battling to stay clear of relegation, sitting two points clear of the drop zone with six games left to play.

With his contract running until the summer of 2028, it remains to be seen whether Silva will be given the chance to revive his Nottingham Forest career upon his return or whether the club will seek to move him on.

What might well be in Jota’s favour is that now Nottingham Forest have a new boss at the helm in the shape of Vitor Pereira, who may wish to take a close look at his countryman this coming summer.