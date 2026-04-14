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Udinese midfielder Arthur Atta is wanted by Premier League sides Everton and Fulham following his ‘monstrous performance’ for the Bianconeri against AC Milan.

The 23-year-old has caught the eye this season, scoring four goals and providing four assists in 28 appearances for the Italian side.

Udinese only snapped Atta up on a permanent basis last summer, following a successful loan spell and locked him down to a four-year contract in northern Italy.

He was in superb form last weekend as Udinese visited AC Milan and ran out 3-0 winners in Serie A, with Atta scoring and assisting.

The display was a ‘monstrous performance’ according to Italian daily Tuttosport, with now ‘Premier League pressure’ for his signature.

Everton and Fulham are both interested in snapping up the Frenchman, amid an asking price of €40m being placed on Atta’s head.

Atta is a versatile midfield player who can play in the centre, on the right side, and as an attacking midfielder.

Booked against Minute booked AC Milan (H) 30th Sassuolo (H) 21st Parma (A) 7th Arthur Atta’s bookings this season

Given Atta’s contractual status, Udinese are in a strong position to dictate the terms of any departure, though the midfielder is likely to be drawn by the prospect of playing in the Premier League.

Everton have seen the quality of their recruitment criticised of late, though scored a hit with the capture of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Toffees boss David Moyes will want to further strengthen his squad in the summer and will need more depth if his side qualify for Europe.

Everton are firmly in the mix to bring European football to the Hill Dickinson Stadium next season.

Fulham meanwhile sit in mid-table after another comfortable campaign under Marco Silva and Atta could be drawn by the lifestyle offered by a move to the English capital.

The midfielder has only so far played his club football in France and Italy, while on the international stage he was capped by France Under-20s.

Udinese are currently 10th in Serie A and under manager Kosta Runjaic, have secured notable victories over Inter Milan, AC Milan, Roma and Atalanta this season.