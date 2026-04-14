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Sunderland are aiming to continue to follow Brighton & Hove Albion’s example with a strong analytics-based recruitment model, having followed the advice of former boss Tony Mowbray, according to The Independent.

The Black Cats have increasingly relied on data-driven decision-making in recent transfer markets, identifying players based on detailed performance metrics, age profiles and long-term development potential rather than short-term impact.

Eyebrows were raised by many when Sunderland signed mostly younger players over the course of the summer transfer window.

While concerns were eased when Granit Xhaka arrived, many felt Sunderland would struggle with a lack of experience in key positions.

At the same time, Sunderland have also generated profit from sales, with Jobe Bellingham joining Borussia Dortmund for a fee in the region of £27m, a club-record sale and the highest fee received by a newly promoted Premier League side.

With the summer transfer window approaching, eyes are again on what Sunderland do in the transfer market and what gems they can uncover.

During their time in the Championship, former Premier League manager Mowbray urged the Black Cats to follow Brighton’s model for both incoming and outgoing transfers, and that is what they have done.

Brighton are renowned for their analytics model which they apply to transfers and which has served them well, something Mowbray noted.

Club managed Ipswich Town Hibernian West Brom Celtic Middlesbrough Coventry City Blackburn Rovers Sunderland Birmingham City Clubs Tony Mowbray has managed

Their scouts have consistently identified players at an early stage and developed them into top-level performers before selling for significant profit, with players like Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister and Marc Cucurella prime examples of that approach.

Sunderland have moved to emulate Brighton and they want to follow the Seagulls further by improving their position in the Premier League over the coming years.

Brighton have consistently taken steps forward in the Premier League and Sunderland are keen to do the same, not slipping back and being involved in a relegation battle next season.

They could well be able to land defender Jhon Lucumi in the summer, having missed out on him last summer, with the Colombian promising a decision over his future.

Brian Brobbey has been a big success for Sunderland this season and the Black Cats’ coaches and approach have been credited by one former Dutch international for getting the best out of him.

After 32 Premier League matches, Regis Le Bris’ side sit tenth with 46 points, just six off the Champions League spots and it remains to be seen if they can cap off a wonderful campaign with European football.