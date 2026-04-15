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Celtic out-on-loan forward Shin Yamada is impressing with his work ethic in training at German 2. Bundesliga side Preussen Munster, despite limited opportunities at the club.

The 25-year-old joined Celtic during last summer’s transfer window, signing a deal until 2029 after arriving from Kawasaki Frontale, where he thrived and scored 20 goals in 2024.

However, things have not gone smoothly for the Japanese forward at Celtic Park, where he has made just eleven appearances, starting only once and failing to register a single goal contribution.

As a result, Celtic sent him out on loan to Preussen Munster during the January transfer window until the end of the season, but he has again found game time hard to come by in Germany.

Despite that, Yamada has made an impression.

According to German daily Bild, Yamada’s attitude and application have stood out at Munster, with the forward ‘always one of the first on the pitch’ when it comes to training.

He has also been communicating in English due to his limited German, as he bids to try to secure game time.

Yamada has made just five appearances for the German side so far, with his only start coming against Hertha Berlin, where he was taken off at half-time.

Club Years Kawasaki Frontale 2022-2025 Celtic 2025- Preussen Munster (loan) 2026- Shin Yamada’s career history

The forward is yet to register a goal or an assist and has missed the last two matchday squads, casting doubt over his short-term role at Preussen Munster.

Yamada’s professionalism remains a positive for the German club as he looks to force his way into contention before the end of the season and help in their fight for survival, with Preussen Munster currently just two points above the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, the Hoops brought in Junior Adamu and Tomas Cvancara from the Bundesliga during the January window following Yamada’s loan exit.

The loan strikers have failed to impress at Celtic so far and Cvancara was dubbed not a killer recently by former Bhoy Scott Allan.

Another Celtic loanee, Malik Nawrocki, is also playing in the 2. Bundesliga with Hannover.

It is unclear if Hannover will trigger the option to buy in his loan, but Nawrocki also has interest from other clubs.