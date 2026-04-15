Jason Mowry/Getty Images

Aston Villa out-on-loan goalkeeper Oliwier Zych has revealed he feels like a hero after his decisive contribution in a dramatic cup clash for Polish club Rakow Czestochowa.

The 21-year-old joined the Polish side on loan last summer to gain valuable first-team experience as part of his development away from Aston Villa.

However, the Villans were initially not pleased when he remained on the bench after joining and there were even considerations to terminate the loan deal early.

That did not materialise and Zych has since worked his way into the Rakow starting eleven, establishing himself as a reliable option between the posts, with nine clean sheets across all competitions this season from 26 appearances.

Rakow also enjoyed a strong run in Europe, even finishing second in the Conference League league phase, before being knocked out in the round of 16 by Fiorentina.

Zych produced a standout display in the Polish Cup against GKS Katowice last week, saving two crucial penalties as his side advanced to the final after a thrilling 4-4 draw over 120 minutes, eventually winning the shootout 4-2.

The Polish shot-stopper admitted he felt like a hero after the result, praising the team’s effort in overturning a two-goal deficit and staying in the contest until the very end.

Goalkeeper Emi Martinez Marco Bizot Joe Gauci* Oliwier Zych* Aston Villa goalkeepers (* out on loan)

He revealed that the shootout success was particularly meaningful given his previous struggles in such situations.

Zych told Polish broadcaster TVP (via Flashscore.pl): “I feel like a hero.

“The team gave it their all. It was evident on the pitch. We overcame a two-goal deficit.

“[Captain] Zoran Arsenic said after the first half that we would have taken penalties in a heartbeat

“I’m glad I helped the team. I’m proud of my team.

“We put a lot of effort into this match. We went to extra time, then to penalties.

“It lifted my spirits because I haven’t had the best record in penalties so far.”

Rakow are set to face Gornik Zabrze in the Polish Cup final on 2nd May, giving Zych a chance to win the first piece of silverware of his career.

The Polish goalkeeper will return to Aston Villa at the end of the season, with his future to be decided in the summer as Unai Emery plots the makeup of his squad for next term.

Zych has previously featured for the Villans’ Under-21s in the EFL Trophy, where he impressed, and one performance earned high praise from the then Bolton Wanderers boss.