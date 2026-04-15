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Everton midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has insisted that January transfer window signing Tyrique George will be needed in the upcoming games as the Toffees prepare for a crucial run-in.

The 20-year-old joined Everton in the winter transfer window from Chelsea on a loan deal with an option to buy in the summer, with the Toffees beating off interest from another Premier League club and a foreign side to secure his signature.

George has only started one Premier League game for the Toffees however and is yet to register a goal involvement from his six appearances for the club.

However, his cameo against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday was notable, coming on in the 74th minute as the Merseyside outfit found an injury-time equaliser through Dewsbury-Hall to keep their hopes of European qualification on track.

Dewsbury-Hall stressed that George’s impact will be important over the remainder of the campaign, and his confidence in one-on-one situations is a quality that can trouble opposition defenders.

He also highlighted the winger’s attitude, noting his application in training and matches, with his performances off the bench showing he is ready to contribute when called upon.

Dewsbury-Hall said via Everton’s official website: “We are going to need him, definitely for the rest of the games – and other people.

England level Caps England U16 11 England U17 5 England U18 6 England U19 12 England U20 6 Tyrique George’s England appearances

“It’s not just going to be the 11 who are on the pitch.

“I know what he’s like.

“When he’s got confidence, when he knows he’s up against his man one-v-one, he’s always going to go at him.

“He’s working hard and it shows when he comes on in the game and makes an impact.”

The jury is out on whether the signing of George will prove to be a hit or a miss for Everton, but Dewsbury-Hall’s words about his application at the club will no doubt delight Toffees fans.

After 32 Premier League matches, Everton sit eighth with 47 points, just five off the Champions League places, raising hopes of a push for European football at the Hill Dickinson Stadium next season

Moyes’ side’s next game is against rivals Liverpool, which will be a huge game at home, and if they can manage three points then their gap to the Reds, who are lying in fifth spot, will become only two points.

Liverpool legend Phil Thompson has admitted that the Reds must prepare for a real battle at the Hill Dickinson.

The Scottish manager has recently spoken of his ambition to bring European nights back to Everton, something he previously enjoyed during his time at West Ham United.

Whether George will play a part in that remains to be seen, but if he can build on his recent performance, he could strengthen his case ahead for more minutes and give Everton a real decision to make over his option to buy.