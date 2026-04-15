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Former Championship striker Sam Parkin has backed Birmingham City to end the season on a high, believing they have the tools to arrest their poor run of form, with a strengthened starting eleven emerging following key returns from injury.

Birmingham hosted Wrexham at St Andrew’s on Sunday and secured a comfortable 2-0 victory, taking their points tally to 56.

The goals for Chris Davies’ side came from winter arrival Carlos Vicente and captain Christoph Klarer, who has been singled out by Parkin as the Blues’ standout performer this season.

Vicente’s goal was set up by fellow January addition Kai Wagner, who marked his return after missing five matches through injury, earning praise from the Spaniard for his superb delivery and consistent threat from wide areas.

The result brought an end to a difficult spell for the St Andrew’s outfit, who had gone four matches without a win prior to the victory over the Red Dragons.

Parkin suggested that Davies’ side are building momentum at a crucial stage with four games remaining, pointing to their recent win over the Welsh side and a strong 45-minute spell at Ipswich Town last week despite a 2-1 defeat as clear signs of progress.

He expressed approval of the current starting lineup, noting that players such as Tomoki Iwata and Ibrahim Osman, who made an impact off the bench at Portman Road, have since been integrated into the side, while also highlighting the German full-back’s return as a major positive.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (League One, champions) 2023–24 22nd (Championship, relegated) 2022–23 17th (Championship) 2021–22 20th (Championship) 2020–21 18th (Championship) Birmingham City’s last five league finishes

The 45-year-old added that the team now appear more settled and better organised, which leads him to believe they are capable of taking at least a point from their trip to Hull.

Parkin said on the Championship Score Prediction Show (12:03): “I think Birmingham are going to finish the season strong, and my reason being that, well, they won the last game and they played well for 45 minutes at Portman Road, and I looked at the team.

“I haven’t poured over the action from the Wrexham victory, but I like the look of the eleven now.

“The players that came on and impressed at Ipswich were in the team.

“Wagner’s back at left-back.

“I think they’ve got their ducks in a row all of a sudden, so I will go for them to get a point here [at Hull].”

Davies’ side make the trip to the MKM Stadium on Saturday, with victory offering the chance to secure consecutive league wins for Blues for the first time since early February.

However, with a playoff push now regarded as all but impossible, a former EFL player has suggested the manager could face the sack amid what he considers an underwhelming campaign in the second tier, despite significant investment in the squad.

Another ex-EFL star has taken aim at sections of the Birmingham support, branding them ungrateful for failing to fully acknowledge what the 41-year-old manager has delivered during his tenure at the club.