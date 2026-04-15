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Leeds United’s medical staff were involved in the decision for Mateo Joseph to undergo surgery, backing Real Mallorca’s approach following his recent injury setback.

The 22-year-old joined Mallorca on loan last summer after Real Betis walked away from their long-standing interest in the forward amid Leeds being unwilling to agree to an option to buy in any loan.

Joseph had been enjoying a productive spell in Spain prior to the injury, gaining regular top-flight minutes for Mallorca, scoring two goals and registering assists in 29 La Liga appearances.

His last appearance came against Real Madrid, where his side secured a 2-1 home win, with the forward providing an assist for the winning goal after coming on as a substitute.

Joseph then picked up an injury during a training session, which initially appeared minor, but further tests revealed he had suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, ruling him out for the remainder of the season.

On Tuesday, Joseph was scheduled for surgery on the injury and, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Mallorca moved to consult the Whites’ medical team before deciding on the best course of treatment, ensuring both sides were aligned on the recovery plan.

The outcome of those discussions saw all parties agree on surgery, with it considered the best way to treat the injury.

Scored against Assisted against Sevilla (A) – two Espanyol (A) Athletic Bilbao (A) Sevilla (H) Real Madrid (H) Mateo Joseph’s La Liga goal contributions this season

Any plans regarding an extended stay in Spain at Mallorca, beyond this season, or his development at Leeds United will depend on his recovery, as the forward has a contract at Elland Road until 2028.

Joseph’s injury has come at a crucial stage of the season, with Mallorca involved in a relegation battle in La Liga, sitting just two points above the bottom three after 31 rounds.

The attacker was preferred as Leeds’ number 9 at the start of last term in the Championship, but failed to take his chance and dropped out of the side.

But before his loan move, Daniel Farke admitted the Spanish forward was not part of his plans, a situation that could come back into focus upon his return from injury.

Leeds will now keep a close eye on how Joseph recovers from the injury, with the striker still a valuable asset for the Elland Road club.

An exact timeline for his return to action has not yet emerged.