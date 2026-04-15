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Leeds United legend Dominic Matteo has highlighted Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s pivotal role in driving the team’s attacking play, describing the shift he put in against Manchester United on Monday night as ‘ridiculous’.

The Whites made the trip to Old Trafford and secured a 2-1 victory over their rivals, with two early strikes from Noah Okafor proving decisive as Manchester United finished the game with ten men.

The England international covered virtually every blade of grass, putting in a tireless shift that included four defensive contributions and a crucial goal-line clearance, while also registering two shots on the Red Devils’ goal.

The 29-year-old has been Leeds’ leading scorer this season with eleven goals in 32 appearances across all competitions, earning an England call-up last month, while one former Leeds star admitted he would have relished playing alongside him, praising his work ethic.

Matteo pointed to the impact Calvert-Lewin had at Old Trafford, highlighting his role in leading the line and creating opportunities for Okafor and Brenden Aaronson through his work rate and intelligent positioning.

He also drew attention to the striker’s physical condition, noting how sharp and fit he looked despite past injury setbacks, and suggested his presence remains a constant threat to opposing defences.

While commending the intensity of his display, Matteo further underlined how Calvert-Lewin’s movement and positional awareness consistently bring his team-mates into the game.

Scored against Wolves (A) Manchester City (A) Chelsea (H) Liverpool (H) Brentford (A) Crystal Palace (H) – two Sunderland (A) Newcastle United (A) Nottingham Forest (H) Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s PL goals this season

Matteo said on LUTV (9:23): “Yes, and we do cause problems, and I think Dom is pivotal in that for us because he is the one we can hit, and obviously people like Okafor feed off the back of that and get the chances because of his hard work.

“I mean, I don’t think anyone, I mean they all worked hard, but the shift that Dominic Calvert-Lewin put in today is ridiculous.

“He looks incredibly fit at the moment, he really does, and long may that continue because we know he has had his injury problems.

“But whatever he’s doing, keep him in that place because he’s the one that makes that happen for Okafor because of his positioning, where he is.

“He’s always a threat.

“He takes up great positional bits as well.”

The victory marked Leeds’ first win at Old Trafford since 1981 and stretched their unbeaten run to five matches, including three in the league.

That momentum has opened up a comfortable cushion above the relegation zone, with Leeds now 15th and six points clear of 18th-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

They now have a golden opportunity to build on that momentum at the weekend as they host last-placed Wolves at Elland Road, with a win taking Daniel Farke a step closer to securing safety for the Yorkshire side.

The Whites also have a Wembley semi-final looming on the 26th against Chelsea, with Calvert-Lewin excited at the prospect of featuring at the iconic venue at club level for the first time.