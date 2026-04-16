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Dutch journalist Henk Spaan has slammed Liverpool boss Arne Slot for playing Dominik Szoboszlai as a right-back against Paris-Saint Germain, stressing that the Reds manager sent the Hungarian to ‘Siberia’.

The Anfield outfit were knocked out of the Champions League on Tuesday night by the Parisians, who won the tie 4-0 comfortably.

Liverpool did play better at times against the Ligue 1 giants at Anfield, but failed to take their chances, despite attempting 21 shots compared to PSG’s eleven attempts.

One former Red wrote off the Premier League giants as a ‘sick team’ before the match and Slot’s men could not score a single goal over 180 minutes of football across two legs.

The Dutch manager’s decision-making and character have been questioned several times, as calls have been prompted for Slot’s sacking over the last few months.

A Dutch journalist pointed out Slot’s theatrics against Galatasaray in the round of 16 of the Champions League, stressing that in the Netherlands they never knew Slot like this.

Legendary journalist Spaan has now slammed Slot, insisting that the Reds boss has ‘lost his way’.

Slot signing Mamardashvili Kerkez Frimpong Wirtz Ekitike Isak Players signed by Arne Slot who were involved vs PSG

“Slot has lost his way”, the 77-year-old wrote in his column for Dutch daily Het Parool about the Liverpool manager.

On Tuesday night, Szoboszlai was slotted in as the right-back once again late in the second half.

Spaan criticised Slot for choosing to send the Hungarian to play right-back again, stressing that the 25-year-old midfielder was sent to Anfield’s ‘Siberia’.

“Last week, he snubbed [Virgil] Van Dijk by lining up five defenders in a row.

“Now he was forced to play Szoboszlai at right-back.

“Or was he forced? He chose to send the pure footballer to the Siberia of Anfield.”

The Hungarian star has been considered by many to have been Liverpool’s best player in an underwhelming season, as he has contributed to 20 goals directly across all competitions, despite playing some games as a right-back.

Up next, Liverpool are set to face their Merseyside rivals, Everton, this weekend, and one former Red warned the Anfield outfit that the game is going to be a battle.

In their final six games of the season, Liverpool will need to ensure they finish in the top five of the league; they currently occupy the final Champions League qualification spot.